Left Menu
Development News Edition

GajShield eyes 60% growth in Indian data security firewall mkt

Cybersecurity solutions provider GajShield Infotech on Thursday said it expects to clock 60 per cent growth by end of 2021 in the Indian security firewall market with its new offering.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-09-2020 19:00 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 19:00 IST
GajShield eyes 60% growth in Indian data security firewall mkt

Cybersecurity solutions provider GajShield Infotech on Thursday said it expects to clock 60 per cent growth by end of 2021 in the Indian security firewall market with its new offering. The company has launched its data security firewall solution that helps enterprises not only monitor the health of their data security systems but also map security violation criticality and provides a heatmap with threat patterns analysis. It helps in the identification of policy violations and prevents data leak. "Businesses all over the world are facing critical challenges with regards to data protection...Our Data Security Firewall offers advanced data protection with the help of Contextual Intelligence Engine, it understands the data and its criticality to the enterprise and prevent breach and leak of this critical piece of information," GajShield Infotech CEO Sonit Jain said.

He added that given that many people are now working from home amid the pandemic, businesses are vulnerable to data breaches and cyber-attacks. "GajShield works in a channel ecosystem and we have a strong presence with the community. The need for data security is at its peak and we have all the sectors who need such security. But we see majorly IT, medical, manufacturing and education as the most affected sectors of the recent increasing data threats, also being our focus," he said. Jain added that the size of the Indian cybersecurity market was around USD 1.97 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 3.05 billion by 2022 at about an annual growth of 15.6 per cent. "A major part of our revenue comes from the overseas market but we have seen a change in the revenue contribution due to the COVID pandemic, resulting in now India being the major portion. We have seen 30 per cent year-on-year growth in the last few consecutive years and are predicting to grow by 60 per cent by the end of 2021 in India in the firewall security market," Jain said. Established in 2002, GajShield has implemented its solutions at more than 10,000 locations globally. It has around 200 employees.

"Our presence in the overseas market apart from India is only growing stronger day by day. GajShield is present in the Middle East, Africa, Europe, South East Asia and many other countries through our partner ecosystem. We aim at further expanding our presence in these regions...we are further looking to expand our partner network overseas to help us achieve our goals," Jain said..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 990 spoilers: Queen wants to kill Tobiroppo, Drake, Hawkins to appear

Changes to border exception rules to help reunite Kiwis with partners

More Indians in Singapore returning home due to job losses: Envoy

Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro: First of Xiaomi devices to receive Android 11 update

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

6 deaths, 452 new COVID-19 cases reported in Puducherry

A total of six deaths and 452 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Puducherry on Thursday, the union territorys health department informed. Puducherrys COVID-19 tally now stands at 18,536 cases, including 4,794 active cases and 13,389 recove...

Farmers block NH 44 near Kurukshetra, protest against agriculture ordinances passed by Union Cabinet

Farmers block National Highway 44 near Kurukshetra to lodge a protest against the three recent agriculture ordinances passed by the Union Cabinet. Speaking to media, Kurukshetra Superintendent of Police SP Astha Modi said, Legal action will...

Cabinet briefed on progress on transformation of SA heritage landscape

Cabinet has been briefed on the progress made by the consultative task team on the transformation of the countrys heritage landscape.The team, led by the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture, was to reflect on the current heritage landscap...

Noida: 2 home guards arrested for donning police uniform, extorting money from people

Two Uttar Pradesh home guards, accused of illegally wearing police uniform and extorting money from people, have been arrested in Gautam Buddh Nagar, officials said on Thursday. A complaint was received at the Beta 2 police station in Great...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020