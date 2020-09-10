Left Menu
Development News Edition

National Pension System gaining traction, says PFRDA chief

The National Pension System (NPS) is gradually gaining traction with many public sector enterprises transferring superannuation funds into it, a top official said on Thursday. Around 7,900 corporates have joined the NPS with a corpus of Rs 50,000 crore involving 10 lakh subscribers," he said. Bandopadyay said more awareness has to be created among the companies so that the joining number increases.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 10-09-2020 19:08 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 19:08 IST
National Pension System gaining traction, says PFRDA chief

The National Pension System (NPS) is gradually gaining traction with many public sector enterprises transferring superannuation funds into it, a top official said on Thursday. Speaking at an ICC webinar Pension Fund Regulatory & Development Authority (PFRDA) Chairman S Bandopadyay said though the penetration levels of the pension scheme is low in India, many CPSEs are now transferring their own superannuation funds to NPS.

He said decent returns to beneficiaries are being provided and the CAGR for central government funds is 9.95 per cent, with 15 per cent equity exposure only. "Nowadays, many corporations are placing importance on retiral benefits for its employees. Around 7,900 corporates have joined the NPS with a corpus of Rs 50,000 crore involving 10 lakh subscribers," he said.

Bandopadyay said more awareness has to be created among the companies so that the joining number increases. Regarding the Atal Pension Yojana, he said during the last five-and-half months, 2 million people have joined, while their total number is 2.45 lakh.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 990 spoilers: Queen wants to kill Tobiroppo, Drake, Hawkins to appear

Changes to border exception rules to help reunite Kiwis with partners

More Indians in Singapore returning home due to job losses: Envoy

Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro: First of Xiaomi devices to receive Android 11 update

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Libya's NOC says armed group entered Sharara oil field on Sunday, one person killed

Libyas National Oil Corporation NOC said on Thursday that an armed group entered the Sharara oil field on Sunday and exchanged fire with security and that one person was killed.On Sunday, 6 September 2020, the early production facility EPF ...

EU Parliament's environment committee backs 60% emissions cut by 2030

Lawmakers in the European Parliaments environment committee on Thursday voted in favour of a legally binding target for the European Union to cut its greenhouse gas emissions by 60 by 2030 compared with 1990 levels. The EU wants to upgrade ...

Huge fire breaks out at Beirut port a month after explosion

A huge fire broke out Thursday at the Port of Beirut, sending up a thick column of black smoke and raising new panic among traumatised residents after last months catastrophic blast at the same site killed nearly 200 people. It was unclear ...

Tennis-Smart Medvedev keeping one move ahead of his rivals

Russian Daniil Medvedev has become one of the smartest players in the mens game and like one of his nations great chess players he invariably selects the right move. The 24-year-old will face Austrias Dominic Thiem in the U.S. Open semi-fin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020