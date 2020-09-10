Fertiliser sales up 16% to 24 lakh tonne in April-August: NFL

Fertiliser sales up 16% to 24 lakh tonne in April-August: NFLPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-09-2020 20:04 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 20:04 IST
State-owned NFL on Thursday said its fertilisers sales have risen 16 per cent during April-August period at nearly 24 lakh tonne
In a filing to the BSE, NFL said it has recorded the total fertilizer sale of 23.81 Lakh tonne in April-August, 2020 showing a growth of 16 per cent compared to previous best of 20.57 lakh tonne recorded during the same period in 2019-20
On the production front too, the company has surpassed the production target by producing 16.1 1 lakh tonne of urea in the first five months of 2020-21 fiscal, higher 13 per cent compared to 14.26 lakh tonne produced in the year-ago period.