Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lukewarm opening day for rlys 80 spl trains; average occupancy remains less than 50 pc

While Indore Jn Bg Railway station to Howrah in West Bengal showed an occupancy of 108 per cent, the Shramik Express from Valsad station to Muzaffarpur in Bihar showed occupancy of 179 per cent, according to data provided by the national transporter.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-09-2020 21:38 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 21:25 IST
Lukewarm opening day for rlys 80 spl trains; average occupancy remains less than 50 pc
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

There was a lukewarm response from passengers towards railways' 80 special trains, bookings for which opened on Thursday, with the average occupancy rate being less than 50 per cent, except for two trains which showed more than 100 per cent occupancy. While Indore Jn Bg Railway station to Howrah in West Bengal showed an occupancy of 108 per cent, the Shramik Express from Valsad station to Muzaffarpur in Bihar showed occupancy of 179 per cent, according to data provided by the national transporter. Though the Indore to Howrah train was over booked, the train in the reverse direction had only 15 per cent occupancy. Another train running over western railway between Manmad and Mumbai in Maharashtra showed 52 per cent occupancy. Occupancy in trains originating from Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal for journeys towards Karnataka and Telangana maintained an average occupancy of around 30 per cent. The most occupancy of 47 per cent was seen in the Muzaffarpur-Bangalore weekly special train, followed by the Gorakhpur-Yesvantpur Jn Railway station at 32.4 per cent and the Darbhanga-Secunderabad special which has an occupancy of 31 per cent

With the railways stating that they have introduced these special trains in areas where there is more demand and tickets are being waitlisted, only three among the 80 have managed to garner even 50 per cent occupancy on the first day of booking, according to the data. It is significant to note that when the railways announced that bookings were open for the 15 pairs of trains running on the Rajdhani routes since May 12 and 100 pairs operating since June 1 -- the tickets were all booked within a few hours

The trains with lowest occupancy includes the Vande Bharat Express with only two per cent bookings till 6 pm and the trains from New Delhi to Lucknow and back which have seen less than 2 per cent bookings. In other trains like the Jaipur-Prayagraj Jn special, Mysore-Bhubaneshwar special, occupancy was less than one per cent. "This is just day one. Many trains are weekly, bi-weekly and so on. Reservation for those trains is expected to pick up as we get closer to those days," said a railway official.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 990 spoilers: Queen wants to kill Tobiroppo, Drake, Hawkins to appear

Changes to border exception rules to help reunite Kiwis with partners

More Indians in Singapore returning home due to job losses: Envoy

Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro: First of Xiaomi devices to receive Android 11 update

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Eight dead in Colombian protests against police brutality

Eight people were killed in Colombian capital Bogota and satellite city Soacha overnight in protests against police brutality, sparked by a widely-shared video of a man being repeatedly shocked with a stun gun by police before later dying. ...

U.S. blacklists four Russia-linked individuals over election interference

The United States on Thursday imposed sanctions on four Russia-linked individuals for trying to influence the U.S. electoral process, said the Treasury Department, which accused Moscow of using a range of methods and actors in an effort tha...

Primary stage of community spread of COVID in Himachal: Health minister

Himachal Pradesh is witnessing a primary stage of community spread of COVID-19, Health minister Rajiv Saizal said on Thursday. The number of cases is increasing every day but the states situation is much better than its neighbours, he told ...

At least seven killed as scores of wildfires burn on U.S West Coast

Dozens of extreme wind-driven wildfires swept across U.S. West Coast states on Thursday, destroying thousands of homes and killing at least seven people, state and local authorities said. In the past 48 hours, three people died from a light...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020