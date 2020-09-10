Left Menu
Delhi govt will provide full support to hotels, other industries: Jain

The Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission on last Sunday had announced a 50 per cent reduction in fixed power charges for eligible consumers having industrial and non-domestic power connections. The relief was for two months in view of imposition of lockdown due to the spread of coronavirus..

The Delhi government will provide as much support as possible to hotels and other industries to enable them to contribute to the economy of the city, Delhi Power Minister Satyendar Jain said on Thursday. Representatives of hotels, guest houses, gyms and industrial areas in the city thanked Jain during a meeting for 50 per cent reduction in fixed charges on unutilised part of sanctioned load of electricity in April and May.

Hotels and industries are the backbones of Delhi's economy and the government will provide as much support as possible to them, Jain said in the meeting. Brijesh Goyal, the convenor of AAP's Trade and Industry wing, who was also present in the meeting said the office-bearers of different associations shared the difficulties being faced by them due to suspended activities during the lockdown period.

Jain assured the representatives that the Delhi government is trying its best to restart all the activities in the national capital with precautionary steps to contain the spread of coronavirus, a government statement said. The Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission on last Sunday had announced a 50 per cent reduction in fixed power charges for eligible consumers having industrial and non-domestic power connections.

The relief was for two months in view of imposition of lockdown due to the spread of coronavirus.

