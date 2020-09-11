Left Menu
Development News Edition

Noida Metro to resume full-fledged operations from Saturday

This means that NMRC will run as per the time-table and schedule that was being followed for the Aqua Line before the lockdown," the NMRC said. The metro train services will operate from 6 AM till 10 PM from Monday to Saturday.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 11-09-2020 00:19 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 00:19 IST
Noida Metro to resume full-fledged operations from Saturday

The Noida Metro will begin full-fledged operations from Saturday, with trains being run after every seventh minute during peak hours, the Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) said on Thursday. The Aqua Line, which connects Noida and Greater Noida, saw a ridership of 1,212 on Thursday, up from 1,061 on Wednesday, 725 on Tuesday and approximately 500 on Monday, the NMRC said.

The services on the metro line resumed with curtailed timings on Monday after a gap of over five months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The trains are currently running in two shifts -- from 7 AM to 11 AM and 5 PM to 9 PM -- at an interval of 15 minutes. "The Aqua Line is all set to resume full-fledged operations from September 12. This means that NMRC will run as per the time-table and schedule that was being followed for the Aqua Line before the lockdown," the NMRC said.

The metro train services will operate from 6 AM till 10 PM from Monday to Saturday. The services will be available from 8 AM till 10 PM on Sundays, it said. The trains will run at an interval of 7.5 minutes during peak hours (8 am to 11 am and 5 pm to 8 pm) and 10 minutes during non-peak hours from Monday to Friday, it added.

Metro train services on Saturdays and Sundays will be available at an interval of 15 minutes throughout the day, according to the NMRC. "Only one entry or exit gate will be open at Sector-101, Sector-81, NSEZ, Sector-83, Sector-137, Sector-142, Sector-143, Sector-144, Sector-145, Sector-146, Sector-147, Sector-148, Alpha-1, Delta-1 and GNIDA Office stations," the NMRC said.

The stations where both entry and exit gates will be kept open are Sector-51, Sector-50, Sector-76, Knowledge Park-II, Pari Chowk and Depot station. Stations falling in containment zones will remain closed and trains will not stop at these stations, the NMRC said.

"This information will be communicated to the public through public notices, announcements and on the NMRC website and mobile app," it said..

TRENDING

Bare-chested women lock themselves to UK parliament in climate protest

Godzilla vs. Kong: Multiple plot angles revealed, Godzilla looks like beast with violent nature

More cats may have COVID-19 than believed: Study

LG launches new Micro LED signage solution for commercial, public spaces

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

London statue of Churchill defaced again

A statue of former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill opposite parliament was on Wednesday sprayed with graffiti by protesters declaring him a racist for the second time in four months. The plinth of the World War Two leaders statue o...

COVID-19 vaccine doses could arrive in Canada early in 2021 -minister

Canada is aggressively negotiating with drugmakers on delivery schedules for potential COVID-19 vaccines and shipments would begin early in 2021 under existing deals, Canadas minister of public services and procurement told Reuters on Thurs...

Sudan declares state of economic emergency due to fall of currency

Sudan declared an economic state of emergency on Thursday after its currency fell sharply in recent weeks due to systematic vandalism, officials said.The transitional government, in charge of the country since the ouster of Omar al-Bashir l...

Citigroup's Fraser shows Wall Street playing catch-up on woman CEOs

Citigroup Incs appointment of Jane Fraser as its next chief executive on Thursday was celebrated on Wall Street as the first woman to lead one of the top U.S. banks. Yet this is a glass ceiling that corporate America shattered decades ago.I...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020