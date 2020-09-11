Noida Metro to resume full-fledged operations from Saturday

The Noida Metro will begin full-fledged operations from Saturday, with trains being run after every seventh minute during peak hours, the Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) said on Thursday. The Aqua Line, which connects Noida and Greater Noida, saw a ridership of 1,212 on Thursday, up from 1,061 on Wednesday, 725 on Tuesday and approximately 500 on Monday, the NMRC said.

The services on the metro line resumed with curtailed timings on Monday after a gap of over five months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The trains are currently running in two shifts -- from 7 AM to 11 AM and 5 PM to 9 PM -- at an interval of 15 minutes. "The Aqua Line is all set to resume full-fledged operations from September 12. This means that NMRC will run as per the time-table and schedule that was being followed for the Aqua Line before the lockdown," the NMRC said.

The metro train services will operate from 6 AM till 10 PM from Monday to Saturday. The services will be available from 8 AM till 10 PM on Sundays, it said. The trains will run at an interval of 7.5 minutes during peak hours (8 am to 11 am and 5 pm to 8 pm) and 10 minutes during non-peak hours from Monday to Friday, it added.

Metro train services on Saturdays and Sundays will be available at an interval of 15 minutes throughout the day, according to the NMRC. "Only one entry or exit gate will be open at Sector-101, Sector-81, NSEZ, Sector-83, Sector-137, Sector-142, Sector-143, Sector-144, Sector-145, Sector-146, Sector-147, Sector-148, Alpha-1, Delta-1 and GNIDA Office stations," the NMRC said.

The stations where both entry and exit gates will be kept open are Sector-51, Sector-50, Sector-76, Knowledge Park-II, Pari Chowk and Depot station. Stations falling in containment zones will remain closed and trains will not stop at these stations, the NMRC said.

"This information will be communicated to the public through public notices, announcements and on the NMRC website and mobile app," it said..