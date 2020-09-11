Left Menu
Development News Edition

Transpower project to be first proposal for fast-track consenting

“This is the first project to go through the referral process under the COVID-19 (Fast-track consenting) Act 2020,” David Parker said.  

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 11-09-2020 07:29 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 07:29 IST
Transpower project to be first proposal for fast-track consenting
David Parker said that upgrading the capacity of the lines would mean excess power from Manapouri, if operations at Tiwai Point Aluminium Smelter cease or reduce, could flow north. Image Credit: Flickr

A project to boost New Zealand's drive to be 100 per cent renewable in electricity, improve the national electricity grid's resilience and provide valuable jobs in Central Otago has been approved for fast-track consideration of their application.

Environment Minister David Parker announced today that Transpower's Clutha Upper Waitaki Lines Project will be the first proposal referred to an expert consenting panel for fast-track consenting.

The project will increase capacity on lines between the Otago-Southland region and the Waitaki Valley to allow additional electricity capacity to flow northwards and improve power supply into the Otago-Southland region during periods of low generation.

These lines would also be used to transport electricity generated by the proposed Lake Onslow pumped hydro scheme near Roxburgh if that multi-billion-dollar project proves viable.

A temporary village would be constructed to house up to 100 people to work on the Transpower project if the panel grants the lines project consent.

"This is the first project to go through the referral process under the COVID-19 (Fast-track consenting) Act 2020," David Parker said.

The Act is one of the Government's measures to boost jobs, speed up infrastructure development and improve environmental outcomes in response to the economic impacts of COVID-19.

"The regional community has been hit by the downturn in tourism caused by COVID-19, so speeding up projects like this will help create up to 200 jobs while providing a much-needed improvement to an important part of New Zealand's infrastructure," he said.

David Parker said that upgrading the capacity of the lines would mean excess power from Manapouri, if operations at Tiwai Point Aluminium Smelter cease or reduce, could flow north.

"This project ticks all the boxes. It assists in the transition to a low-emissions economy, helps meet New Zealand's climate change targets and increases the resilience of the electricity system and the national grid," David Parker said.

The project will now be referred to an expert consenting panel by way of an Order in Council. A decision on the application is expected to be made by the panel in early 2021.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Bare-chested women lock themselves to UK parliament in climate protest

Godzilla vs. Kong: Multiple plot angles revealed, Godzilla looks like beast with violent nature

ADB and ENGIE group partner to construct 200 MW solar power plant in India

LG launches new Micro LED signage solution for commercial, public spaces

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Security Council demands an end to attacks on schools worldwide

The Security Council on Thursday demanded a halt to attacks on schools, together with students and teachers in conflict zones around the world, in a presidential statement coinciding with the first International Day to Protect Education fro...

4 Houston officers fired after fatally shooting man in April

Four Houston police officers have been terminated after an internal investigation determined they did not use reasonable force when they fired their weapons 21 times at a man who had been experiencing a mental health crisis, killing him in ...

Fake doctor, associates arrested in Hyderabad

An alleged fake doctor was arrested along with his associates in Hyderabad on Thursday. The police have also seized fake documents, cash and two mobile phones from their possession. According to the police, a fake doctor YS Teja resident of...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares struggle to shake off bearish mood as U.S. tech giants fall anew

Asian shares struggled to stem a bearish mood on Friday after U.S. big tech firm shares fell again overnight on growing doubts about U.S. stimulus and worries about their stretched valuations. MSCIs broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares out...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020