Granules India arm gets USFDA nod for ADHD treatment drug
Drug firm Granules India Friday said its subsidiary has received marketing approval from the US health regulator for Dexmethylphenidate HCl extended-release capsules, used for the treatment of attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-09-2020 10:35 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 10:35 IST
Drug firm Granules India Friday said its subsidiary has received marketing approval from the US health regulator for Dexmethylphenidate HCl extended-release capsules, used for the treatment of attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). The approved product is bioequivalent to the reference listed drug Focalin XR of Novartis AG.
In a BSE filing, Granules said its US subsidiary has received marketing approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for Dexmethylphenidate HCl extended-release capsules. The company said the newly approved drug will be manufactured at the Granules' manufacturing facility in Chantilly, Virginia. Granules now have a total of 30 abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) approvals from the USFDA (28 final and 2 tentative). Quoting IQVIA Health data, Granules said Dexmethylphenidate HCl extended release capsules had US sales of approximately USD 556 million for the most recent 12 months ending in July 2020.
Shares of Granules India were trading 0.96 per cent higher at Rs 364.55 apiece on BSE..
ALSO READ
Nehru World School, Ghaziabad Emerges as Top School in UP After Students Shine in CBSE Exams
Nehru World School, Ghaziabad emerges as the top school in UP after students shine in CBSE exams
The Curse of Oak Island Season 8: Equipment spotted on island, drones were observed
Max India lists at Rs 80 on BSE
UP chief secy finds 90 pc officials absent in cooperative dept, disciplinary action to follow