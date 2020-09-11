Left Menu
Development News Edition

Granules India arm gets USFDA nod for ADHD treatment drug

Drug firm Granules India Friday said its subsidiary has received marketing approval from the US health regulator for Dexmethylphenidate HCl extended-release capsules, used for the treatment of attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-09-2020 10:35 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 10:35 IST
Granules India arm gets USFDA nod for ADHD treatment drug

Drug firm Granules India Friday said its subsidiary has received marketing approval from the US health regulator for Dexmethylphenidate HCl extended-release capsules, used for the treatment of attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). The approved product is bioequivalent to the reference listed drug Focalin XR of Novartis AG.

In a BSE filing, Granules said its US subsidiary has received marketing approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for Dexmethylphenidate HCl extended-release capsules. The company said the newly approved drug will be manufactured at the Granules' manufacturing facility in Chantilly, Virginia. Granules now have a total of 30 abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) approvals from the USFDA (28 final and 2 tentative). Quoting IQVIA Health data, Granules said Dexmethylphenidate HCl extended release capsules had US sales of approximately USD 556 million for the most recent 12 months ending in July 2020.

Shares of Granules India were trading 0.96 per cent higher at Rs 364.55 apiece on BSE..

TRENDING

Bare-chested women lock themselves to UK parliament in climate protest

Godzilla vs. Kong: Multiple plot angles revealed, Godzilla looks like beast with violent nature

LG launches new Micro LED signage solution for commercial, public spaces

ADB and ENGIE group partner to construct 200 MW solar power plant in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

UP: 3 policemen attached to police lines for 'misbehaving' with BJP leader

Three policemen including a police station incharge were attached to the police lines for allegedly misbehaving with a BJP district unit president here, a senior officer said. The action was taken against incharge of Dhanari Police Station ...

Continue virtual courts in post-COVID period as digital justice is faster, cheaper: Par panel

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Law and Justice in its report submitted on Friday recommended continuation of virtual courts for identified categories of cases even after the COVID-19 pandemic is over. The panel chaired by senior BJ...

Marksheet became 'pressure sheet' for students and 'prestige sheet' for families, NEP's goal is to remove this pressure: PM.

Marksheet became pressure sheet for students and prestige sheet for families, NEPs goal is to remove this pressure PM....

Senior police officer, 2 others killed in road accident

A senior officer of West Bengal Police and two others were killed when their car hit a stranded truck in Hooghly district on Friday. Police said Commanding Officer of 12th Battalion of State Armed Police, Debasree Chatterjee died after her ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020