Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK recovery continues but risks loom, notably over Brexit

Overall, the British economy remains 11.7 per cent smaller than it was in February before the full economic impact of the pandemic was felt. Economists think the pace of the recovery will moderate following of a recent pick-up in new virus infections that has seen the re-imposition of lockdown restrictions on social gatherings, for example.

PTI | London | Updated: 11-09-2020 15:03 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 15:03 IST
UK recovery continues but risks loom, notably over Brexit

The British economy recouped further lost ground during July after a swath of coronavirus restrictions on businesses were lifted, official figures showed Friday. However, it still has to make up around half the output lost at the peak of the lockdown and now faces renewed risks related to Brexit. The Office for National Statistics said the British economy grew by a monthly rate of 6.6 per cent as many sectors started reopening after months of being idle during the lockdown. The hospitality sector, which includes, hotels, pubs and restaurants, reopened at the start of July, for example.

Other sectors, such as manufacturing and house-building also continued their recovery, though industrial production and construction remain below their pre-crisis levels. July's increase means that the British economy has now grown for three months in a row in the wake of April's dramatic 20 per cent slide. Overall, the British economy remains 11.7 per cent smaller than it was in February before the full economic impact of the pandemic was felt.

Economists think the pace of the recovery will moderate following of a recent pick-up in new virus infections that has seen the re-imposition of lockdown restrictions on social gatherings, for example. The looming end of a salary-support scheme and heightened uncertainties over a trade deal between the U.K. and the European Union are also expected to weigh on growth and, as a result, most economists think the economy will end the year around 8 per cent smaller than it was before the pandemic.

“We're likely to see the pace of expansion slow in August and September and stall as we head into the winter as the 'mechanical rebound' ends and unemployment rises,” said James Smith, developed markets economist at ING. Concerns over a post-Brexit deal have become a particular concern over the past few days amid a souring in relations between the UK and the EU. The announcement from the British government that new legislation breaches elements of the withdrawal agreement, which allowed for the country's smooth departure from the bloc at the start of the year, has prompted a furious reaction from the EU and raised the prospect of an imminent collapse in the talks.

Even before the current standoff, the trade discussions had made very little progress, with the two sides seemingly wide apart on several issues, notably on business regulations, the extent to which the U.K. can support certain industries and over the EU fishing fleet's access to British waters. The EU has been particularly insistent on ensuring that British-based businesses don't have an unfair advantage as a result of laxer social, environmental or subsidy rules in the UK.

British businesses are worried about a collapse in the talks that could see tariffs and other impediments slapped on trade with the EU at the start of next year. Most economists think that the costs of a “no-deal” outcome would fall disproportionately on the UK, as trade with EU accounts for around half the total. Supporters of Brexit have said that one of the benefits of unshackling the British economy from the EU is that it allows the country to sign trade deals with whoever it wishes — the EU negotiates trade deals on behalf of all its members.

On Friday, the British government said it had secured a free trade agreement in principle with Japan, its first major deal as an independent trading nation..

TRENDING

Bare-chested women lock themselves to UK parliament in climate protest

Godzilla vs. Kong: Multiple plot angles revealed, Godzilla looks like beast with violent nature

LG launches new Micro LED signage solution for commercial, public spaces

ADB and ENGIE group partner to construct 200 MW solar power plant in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Assam govt to provide Rs 5,000 for cremation of COVID-19 patient

Keeping in view the difficulties faced by people regarding cremation of COVID-19 patients in the state, Assam government has decided to provide till Rs 5,000 from National Health Mission for the families who are unable to bear the cost.In v...

FEATURE-In town made by coal, family wrestles with climate-change legacy

Mike Gaval looks out from the Gilberton coal-fired power plant down the valley to Mahanoy City, the town he grew up in, and up the hill to the wind turbines spinning on the horizon.Gaval would be the last person to call himself a coal criti...

Major among two army officials injured in mine blast along LoC in J-K

Two army men, including a Major, were injured in a land mine blast along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmirs Rajouri district, sources said on Friday. The blast at an anti-personnel mine took place in Khori Dhaba area on Thursday night during a r...

Moody's projects 11.5 per cent contraction in India's economic growth in current fiscal.

Moodys projects 11.5 per cent contraction in Indias economic growth in current fiscal....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020