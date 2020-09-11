Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mining industry needs scientific tools to mitigate risks due to fluctuating iron ore prices: FIMI

In India, there is no structural mechanism for iron ore pricing and it directly depends on the demand and supply mix, he said. "There is risk involved for both supplier and seller in the market due to fluctuating pricing," Mohanty explained while speaking at a virtual event on 'Risk management for iron ore markets and prices'.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-09-2020 15:18 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 15:18 IST
Mining industry needs scientific tools to mitigate risks due to fluctuating iron ore prices: FIMI

Miners' body FIMI on Friday stressed on the need to have a "structural mechanism" in place for iron ore pricing, saying risks persist for both suppliers and sellers in the market due to fluctuation in rates of the main ingredient used in steel making. It also emphasised on adopting scientific tools for monitoring on various fronts like quantity, quality and pricing of iron ore in a bid to mitigate the risk due to fluctuating prices. "The mining industry faces financial risks to its profitability, cash flows and in entire value chain. The risks have shown to arise as a consequence of volatility in the exchange rates, interest rates and commodity prices," FIMI Vice President R L Mohanty said. In India, there is no structural mechanism for iron ore pricing and it directly depends on the demand and supply mix, he said.

"There is risk involved for both supplier and seller in the market due to fluctuating pricing," Mohanty explained while speaking at a virtual event on 'Risk management for iron ore markets and prices'. "There is a need for increasingly scientific approaches to the estimation of risks in mining. To mitigate the risk there is requirement of scientific tools to inculcate improvement in quantity, quality as well as pricing of iron ore. So that, mining industry can have access to security in future market," he said. India, he said, produces around 220 million tonnes (MT) of iron ore annually, mainly mined in the Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka and Jharkhand. With steel demand rebounding post COVID-19 outbreak, iron ore has been one of the best performing commodities in a year of high volatility across multiple asset classes -- both globally as well as in India. As such, risk management for iron ore has never been more important. Considering the uncertainties in the commodity cycle, it is essential to understand the current dynamics of steel/iron ore markets and business implications in a bid to better manage the risk of volatile iron ore prices and supplies for all stake holders, including mining companies, steel plants and traders, Mohanty said.

Hedging is one of the risk management tools for allowing mining companies to protect their profitability, revenue flows and balance sheets from the damaging effects of the commodity prices due to downside movements, he said..

TRENDING

Bare-chested women lock themselves to UK parliament in climate protest

Godzilla vs. Kong: Multiple plot angles revealed, Godzilla looks like beast with violent nature

LG launches new Micro LED signage solution for commercial, public spaces

ADB and ENGIE group partner to construct 200 MW solar power plant in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Assam govt to provide Rs 5,000 for cremation of COVID-19 patient

Keeping in view the difficulties faced by people regarding cremation of COVID-19 patients in the state, Assam government has decided to provide till Rs 5,000 from National Health Mission for the families who are unable to bear the cost.In v...

FEATURE-In town made by coal, family wrestles with climate-change legacy

Mike Gaval looks out from the Gilberton coal-fired power plant down the valley to Mahanoy City, the town he grew up in, and up the hill to the wind turbines spinning on the horizon.Gaval would be the last person to call himself a coal criti...

Major among two army officials injured in mine blast along LoC in J-K

Two army men, including a Major, were injured in a land mine blast along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmirs Rajouri district, sources said on Friday. The blast at an anti-personnel mine took place in Khori Dhaba area on Thursday night during a r...

Moody's projects 11.5 per cent contraction in India's economic growth in current fiscal.

Moodys projects 11.5 per cent contraction in Indias economic growth in current fiscal....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020