Left Menu
Development News Edition

European countries call for EU stablecoin regulation

Stablecoins should not be allowed to operate in the European Union until legal, regulatory and oversight challenges have been addressed, the five countries said. Stablecoins, a type of cryptocurrency often backed by traditional assets, pushed their way onto policymakers' agendas last year when Facebook unveiled its plans for the Libra token.

Reuters | Updated: 11-09-2020 16:12 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 15:51 IST
European countries call for EU stablecoin regulation
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Germany, France, Italy, Spain and the Netherlands on Friday backed the European Commission's goal to draw up regulation for asset-backed cryptocurrencies such as stablecoins, according to a draft joint statement seen by Reuters. Stablecoins should not be allowed to operate in the European Union until legal, regulatory and oversight challenges have been addressed, the five countries said.

Stablecoins, a type of cryptocurrency often backed by traditional assets, pushed their way onto policymakers' agendas last year when Facebook unveiled its plans for the Libra token. Central banks and financial regulators feared Libra - originally planned to be backed by a wide mixture of currencies and government debt - could destabilise monetary policy, facilitate money laundering and erode user privacy. Some threatened to block it, and the project has since been delayed and reshaped.

The EU's regulatory framework for stablecoins should preserve the bloc's monetary sovereignty and address risks to monetary policy, as well as protecting consumers, the statement said. All stablecoins should be pledged at a ratio of 1:1 with fiat currency, with reserve assets denominated in the euro or other currencies of EU members states, and deposited in an EU-approved institution, it said.

All entities operating as part of a stablecoin scheme should be registered in the EU, it added. Such a move would likely impact the Libra Association, the Geneva-based body that plans to issue and govern Libra.

TRENDING

Bare-chested women lock themselves to UK parliament in climate protest

Godzilla vs. Kong: Multiple plot angles revealed, Godzilla looks like beast with violent nature

LG launches new Micro LED signage solution for commercial, public spaces

ADB and ENGIE group partner to construct 200 MW solar power plant in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Austria opts for more face masks, smaller events as coronavirus advances

Austria is responding to an increase in coronavirus infections by making face-masks compulsory in more places including all shops and school corridors, and limiting the size of private events indoors to 50 people, the government said on Fri...

Thailand tightens border surveillance as Myanmar infections rise

Authorities in Thailand tightened security on Friday along its border with Myanmar and carried out COVID-19 tests in nearby towns to try to keep the virus out, as Myanmar tackles a surge in cases amid a second wave of infections. Both count...

Assam govt to provide Rs 5,000 for cremation of COVID-19 patient

Keeping in view the difficulties faced by people regarding cremation of COVID-19 patients in the state, Assam government has decided to provide till Rs 5,000 from National Health Mission for the families who are unable to bear the cost.In v...

FEATURE-In town made by coal, family wrestles with climate-change legacy

Mike Gaval looks out from the Gilberton coal-fired power plant down the valley to Mahanoy City, the town he grew up in, and up the hill to the wind turbines spinning on the horizon.Gaval would be the last person to call himself a coal criti...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020