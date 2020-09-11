DGCA asks IndiGo for report on 'safety violation' by mediapersons on flight with Kangana onboard

Aviation regulator DGCA has asked for a report from IndiGo airlines on the alleged violation of safety and social distancing protocols by mediapersons in its Chandigarh-Mumbai flight that had actor Kangana Ranaut as a passenger, senior officials said on Friday. "We have seen some videos wherein mediapersons are standing too close to each other in the 6E264 flight on Wednesday. It seems to be a violation of safety and social distancing protocols. We have asked IndiGo to submit a report on this incident," a DGCA official said.

Another Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) official said Ranaut was sitting in one of the front rows of the Chandigarh-Mumbai flight on Wednesday. Many mediapersons were also on board the same flight. On PTI's request for a statement on this matter, IndiGo said, "We have given our statement to the DGCA regarding the matter pertaining to flight 6E 264 from Chandigarh to Mumbai, on September 9, 2020." "We would like to reiterate that our cabin crew, as well as the captain followed all the requisite protocols, including announcements to restrict photography, follow social distancing and maintain overall safety," the airline stated. IndiGo said it also followed the requisite protocol of documenting this matter in its post-flight report.

"We are committed to providing a safe, hassle-free experience to our passengers," it added. As per the Civil Aviation Ministry's social distancing rules issued on May 25, "on arrival at the destination, passengers should be allowed to exit (the plane) in a sequence so as to avoid any bunching".