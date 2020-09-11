1 killed, 3 injured after temple collapses in Jaipur

1 killed, 3 injured after temple collapses in JaipurPTI | Jaipur | Updated: 11-09-2020 16:16 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 16:16 IST
A labourer was killed and three other people were injured after a temple undergoing renovation work collapsed on them in rural Jaipur on Friday, police said
The incident occurred in Ani village falling under Chandwaji police station, Sub-Inspector Rajendra Kumar said
The deceased was identified as Guddu (35), police said, adding that the injured were undergoing treatment at a hospital.
