Left Menu
Development News Edition

IndoSpace Named 'Best Developer of Industrial/Warehouse Real Estate in India' by Euromoney for Sixth Year in a Row

The Euromoney award is one of the largest and most respected awards in the real estate industry globally as the winner is decided on the basis of the votes by leading firms involved in real estate worldwide as well as advisors, developers, investment managers, banks, corporate end-users and customers of real estate. Rajesh Jaggi, Vice Chairman - Real Estate, Everstone Group, said: "We are elated to be chosen as the best industrial/warehouse developer India consecutively for the sixth time by the voters of 'Euromoney' survey.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-09-2020 16:39 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 16:39 IST
IndoSpace Named 'Best Developer of Industrial/Warehouse Real Estate in India' by Euromoney for Sixth Year in a Row

Also Wins the Award for 'Best Innovative Green Real Estate Developer In India' - Ranks Amongst the Top Three Overall Developers in India for Second Year in a Row MUMBAI, India, Sept. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The prestigious 'Euromoney' magazine has named IndoSpace, India's largest developer of modern industrial and logistics real estate, the 'Best Developer of Industrial/Warehouse Real Estate in India' for 2020 in their 16th annual real estate awards survey. This survey recognises leading providers of real estate products and services across the globe. IndoSpace, the only pan-India developer of industrial and logistics real estate in India, has received this honour for the sixth year in a row. IndoSpace also ranks amongst the top three overall developers in India for the second year in a row. In the same survey, IndoSpace has also been awarded as the 'Best Innovative Green Developer in India' for 2020 on the back of IndoSpace's continuous efforts to integrate sustainability and adopt sustainable technology for the reduction of carbon footprint. This award is a testament to IndoSpace's 'green' design thinking, which has resulted in IndoSpace's parks being awarded the esteemed EDGE certification. Recently, IndoSpace Core also announced the closing of an INR 1,000 crore green loan facility provided by The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited (HSBC). Proceeds from the debut green loan will be used towards the financing or refinancing of certified green projects.

IndoSpace Core has set a new benchmark in green financing in India with the facility being raised under its newly established Green Finance Framework which is rated 'Medium Green' by international independent reviewer CICERO Shades of Green. IndoSpace Core's Green Finance Framework is the first ever globally to have incorporated EDGE certified green buildings in the warehousing space being externally reviewed by CICERO Shades of Green. The Euromoney award is one of the largest and most respected awards in the real estate industry globally as the winner is decided on the basis of the votes by leading firms involved in real estate worldwide as well as advisors, developers, investment managers, banks, corporate end-users and customers of real estate.

Rajesh Jaggi, Vice Chairman - Real Estate, Everstone Group, said: "We are elated to be chosen as the best industrial/warehouse developer India consecutively for the sixth time by the voters of 'Euromoney' survey. At IndoSpace, we emphasize on reducing the environmental impact of our operations and it feels good to be acknowledged as 'Best Innovative Green Development Developer in India' as well. I would like to credit the amazing team at IndoSpace, as well as the strong and collaborative relationships with our investors, customers and partners for these coveted recognitions. We would like to thank Euromoney for providing a platform to recognize the work done by IndoSpace in setting up best-in-class industrial warehousing facilities in India to support the growing logistics and warehousing needs in India." Louise Bowman, Editor, Euromoney comments, "The Euromoney real estate awards are voted for by all constituents in the industry - developers, advisers and banks. This makes them of particular importance in recognising strength in each individual sector. We congratulate IndoSpace for their achievement in winning Best Industrial/Warehouse real estate developer in India for the sixth consecutive year; and the Best developer of Innovative Green real estate in India; and for earning the respect of their peers and colleagues in the highly competitive global real estate market." IndoSpace has a portfolio of over 36 million square feet across developed and under-construction projects comprising 35 industrial and logistics parks located in and around major industrial corridors /consumption hubs - the Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Coimbatore, Anantapur, Rajpura. About IndoSpace IndoSpace (www.indospace.in) is the pioneer and largest provider of modern industrial and logistics real estate in India and has taken total commitment to India to above US$ 3.2 billion. Promoted by Everstone Group (www.everstonecapital.com), GLP (www.glprop.com) and Realterm (www.Realterm.com), IndoSpace continues to develop new facilities to cater to the needs of its clients. Its customers include IKEA, Amazon, Nissan, DHL, DB Schenker, Delhivery, Steelcase, Ericsson, Bosch and Aptiv. The Everstone Group is a premier India and South East Asia focused private equity and real estate firm. GLP is the leading global provider of modern logistics facilities and technology-led solutions. Realterm is a multi-strategy private equity real estate operator in North America.

For more information, visit www.indospace.in Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1252603/IndoSpace_Logo.jpg PWR PWR.

TRENDING

Bare-chested women lock themselves to UK parliament in climate protest

Godzilla vs. Kong: Multiple plot angles revealed, Godzilla looks like beast with violent nature

LG launches new Micro LED signage solution for commercial, public spaces

ADB and ENGIE group partner to construct 200 MW solar power plant in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Life in a COVID-hit metro

The screeching brakes of a metro train and the announcements of its arrival came as a throwback for Priyanka Sharma as she eagerly waited at a station to use the service to reach office, the first time in over five months. Three days before...

European Commission to propose more ambitious 2030 climate goal – document

The European Commission will propose that the European Union sets a 2030 target of cutting its net greenhouse gas emissions by at least 55 against 1990 levels, according to an internal document seen by Reuters. Already well on the way to me...

Britain "baffled" by EU view it has not engaged in Brexit talks - source

Britain rejects the suggestion by the European Union that it has not engaged with Brussels on talks over a future relationship, a British source said on Friday.We dont recognise the suggestion that weve not engaged, weve been engaged in tal...

Rlys filed affidavit in SC that slums along Delhi's rail tracks hindering Centre’s clean drive: AAP

The AAP on Friday claimed that the railways filed an affidavit in Supreme Court that 48,000 jhuggis adjacent to rail tracks were hindering the cleanliness process by the Centre, following which the apex court ordered their demolition. Calli...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020