Left Menu
Development News Edition

Moody's projects Indian economy to contract 11.5% this fiscal

For 2021-22, it projected the economy to clock a growth of 10.6 per cent. Moody's action follows another global rating agency Fitch, which earlier this week, projected a 10.5 per cent contraction in Indian economy this fiscal.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-09-2020 16:57 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 16:57 IST
Moody's projects Indian economy to contract 11.5% this fiscal

Moody's Investors Service on Friday slashed India's growth projection for the current fiscal to (-) 11.5 per cent, from (-) 4 per cent estimated earlier. It said India's credit profile is increasingly constrained by low growth, high debt burden and weak financial system. These risks have been exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic.

"Mutually reinforcing risks from deeper stresses in the economy and financial system could lead to a more severe and prolonged erosion in fiscal strength, exerting further pressure on the credit profile," Moody's said while projecting an 11.5 per cent contraction in Indian economy this fiscal. For 2021-22, it projected the economy to clock a growth of 10.6 per cent.

Moody's action follows another global rating agency Fitch, which earlier this week, projected a 10.5 per cent contraction in Indian economy this fiscal. Domestic agencies Crisil and India Ratings and Research have projected contraction of 9 per cent and 11.8 per cent, respectively. PTI JD BAL BAL.

TRENDING

Bare-chested women lock themselves to UK parliament in climate protest

Godzilla vs. Kong: Multiple plot angles revealed, Godzilla looks like beast with violent nature

LG launches new Micro LED signage solution for commercial, public spaces

ADB and ENGIE group partner to construct 200 MW solar power plant in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Coast Guard rescues stranded fishermen

The Indian Coast Guard ICG on Friday successfully rescued 24 fishermen stranded at sea off the Bhatkal coast due to strong winds and swell from fishing boat IFB Qamalrul Bhar. After getting distress signal from the boat Thursday evening, IC...

EU boosts 'no-deal' planning as UK refuses to give way in Brexit stalemate

The European Union stepped up planning for a no-deal Brexit on Friday after Prime Minister Boris Johnsons government refused to revoke a plan to break the divorce treaty that Brussels says will sink four years of talks.Britain said explicit...

Industrial production declines by 10.4 per cent in July: Govt data.

Industrial production declines by 10.4 per cent in July Govt data....

Kuldeep at top of his game, won't face any confidence issues this time: Hussey

Kuldeep Yadavs underwhelming show let Kolkata Knight Riders down in last years IPL, but the teams chief mentor David Hussey believes that the Indian left-arm wrist spinner is at the top of his game this season and will be a consistent perfo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020