Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coast Guard rescues stranded fishermen

With the information from the DD, the Coast Guard tookup the entire rescue operation at sea and all the fishermen on board the boat were shifted to the ICG ship by 10.30 am Friday. The ship then proceeded to Karwar port for handing them over to the fisheries department.

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 11-09-2020 17:22 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 17:22 IST
Coast Guard rescues stranded fishermen

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) on Friday successfully rescued 24 fishermen stranded at sea off the Bhatkal coast due to strong winds and swell from fishing boat IFB Qamalrul Bhar. After getting distress signal from the boat Thursday evening, ICG Ship Kasturba Gandhi, which was on operational deployment in Karnataka coast, was diverted immediately for undertaking search and rescue operation, a Coast Guard release here said.

The ship arrived at the spot from where the information was passed at 8 pm and established communication with the fishermen and reassured the presence of ICG. The fishing boat had lost propulsion owing to engine failure and wastranded at sea 15 nautical miles s stranded at sea 15 nautical miles off the Bhatkal coast.

In view of rough weather conditions in the area, the boat owner requested deputy director (DD), Fisheries, Karwar for the rescue of fishermen. With the information from the DD, the Coast Guard tookup the entire rescue operation at sea and all the fishermen on board the boat were shifted to the ICG ship by 10.30 am Friday.

The ship then proceeded to Karwar port for handing them over to the fisheries department. Electronic surveillance is being maintained in the area through a coastal surveillance network to shepherd fishing boats in the area to safer locations and regular weather warning advisory is also being transmitted, the release said.

15 nautical miles PTI MVG PTI PTI.

TRENDING

Bare-chested women lock themselves to UK parliament in climate protest

Godzilla vs. Kong: Multiple plot angles revealed, Godzilla looks like beast with violent nature

LG launches new Micro LED signage solution for commercial, public spaces

ADB and ENGIE group partner to construct 200 MW solar power plant in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Aggretsuko Season 4 likely to be out in 2021, what more we know

It is difficult to speculate when Aggretsuko Season 4 will be released. The third season completed on August 27, 2020 with remarkable success and fans are wondering when the fourth season will be out.The release of Aggretsuko Season 4 is no...

Two students, arrested under UAPA, released from Kerala jail after 10 months

Kochi, Sept 11 PTI Two students, arrested under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act in November last year for their alleged Maoist links, were released from jail on Friday, two days after a special NIA court granted them bail. The two-- ...

India, China reach a five-point consensus to de-escalate tensions in eastern Ladakh, to 'quickly disengage' troops

India and China have reached a five-point consensus to resolve the four-month-long military standoff in eastern Ladakh agreeing to quickly disengage troops, avoid action that could escalate tensions and take steps to restore peace and tranq...

UPDATE 1-Millions of COVID-19 cases went undetected in India, research paper estimates

Millions of coronavirus cases may have gone undetected in India earlier this year, a research paper estimates, saying that for every confirmed case in May, there were 82 to 130 infections that were not recorded. The paper, published in the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020