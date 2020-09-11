Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. consumer prices increase solidly in August

U.S. consumer prices increased solidly in August, but labor market slack is likely to keep a lid on inflation as the economy recovers from the COVID-19 recession. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the CPI rising 0.3% in August and climbing 1.2% year-on-year.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 11-09-2020 18:06 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 18:06 IST
U.S. consumer prices increase solidly in August

U.S. consumer prices increased solidly in August, but labor market slack is likely to keep a lid on inflation as the economy recovers from the COVID-19 recession. The Labor Department said on Friday its consumer price index rose 0.4% last month. The CPI advanced 0.6% in June and July after declining in the prior three months as business closures to slow the spread of the coronavirus depressed demand.

In the 12 months through August, the CPI increased 1.3% after gaining 1.0% in July. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the CPI rising 0.3% in August and climbing 1.2% year-on-year.

TRENDING

Bare-chested women lock themselves to UK parliament in climate protest

Godzilla vs. Kong: Multiple plot angles revealed, Godzilla looks like beast with violent nature

LG launches new Micro LED signage solution for commercial, public spaces

ADB and ENGIE group partner to construct 200 MW solar power plant in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Boxing Federation aims for more women's representation in administrative structure

The Boxing Federation of India BFI on Friday said it would be aiming to raise the womens representation in its administrative structure by at least 25 per cent in the next few months. In an Executive Council meeting held on Thursday, it was...

5 missing youths from Arunachal likely to be handed over by China on Saturday: Rijiju

Chinas Peoples Liberation Army PLA is likely to hand over five youths missing from Arunachal Pradesh to the Indian authorities on Saturday, Union minister Kiren Rijiju said. The PLA on Tuesday had conveyed that the five youths, who went mis...

Garware Technical Fibres Q1 PAT down 3 pc at Rs 17.7 cr

Garware Technical Fibres formerly Garware-Wall Ropes on Friday reported a 3 per cent decline in its consolidated profit after tax for the first quarter of this financial year at Rs 17.7 crore. The company had reported a PAT Rs 29.6 crore ...

PM to dedicate 3 projects related to petroleum sector

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate to the nation three key projects related to the petroleum sector in Bihar through video conference on Sunday, his office said.&#160; The projects include the Durgapur-Banka section of the Paradip-H...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020