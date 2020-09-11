Garware Technical Fibres Q1 PAT down 3 pc at Rs 17.7 cr

Garware Technical Fibres (formerly Garware-Wall Ropes) on Friday reported a 3 per cent decline in its consolidated profit after tax for the first quarter of this financial year at Rs 17.7 crore. The company had reported a PAT Rs 29.6 crore for corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, Garware Technical Fibres said in a statement. Net sales of the company during the quarter under review declined to Rs 152.4 crore as compared to Rs 232.3 crore in the year-ago period.

“Business in Q1 was deeply impacted due to the COVID-19 induced lockdown. Manufacturing and sales activities came to a standstill across the country. During the lockdown, we prioritised the health and wellbeing of our team and their families with strict SOPs and regular communications,” Garware Technical Fibres CMD Vayu Garware said. The company further focused on collection of receivables, reduction of costs and cash flow, he added. “Towards the later part of the first quarter, manufacturing started in a phased manner. Domestic market activities remained on a very low scale. We could gradually pick up supplies to the international market and were thereby able to deliver a reasonable result despite the challenges,” Garware added. Shares of Garware Technical Fibres closed at Rs 1,926.30 apiece on the BSE, down 2.38 per cent over previous close.