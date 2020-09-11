Left Menu
Development News Edition

Garware Technical Fibres Q1 PAT down 3 pc at Rs 17.7 cr

Garware Technical Fibres (formerly Garware-Wall Ropes) on Friday reported a 3 per cent decline in its consolidated profit after tax for the first quarter of this financial year at Rs 17.7 crore. The company had reported a PAT Rs 29.6 crore for corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, Garware Technical Fibres said in a statement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-09-2020 19:28 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 19:28 IST
Garware Technical Fibres Q1 PAT down 3 pc at Rs 17.7 cr

Garware Technical Fibres (formerly Garware-Wall Ropes) on Friday reported a 3 per cent decline in its consolidated profit after tax for the first quarter of this financial year at Rs 17.7 crore. The company had reported a PAT Rs 29.6 crore for corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, Garware Technical Fibres said in a statement. Net sales of the company during the quarter under review declined to Rs 152.4 crore as compared to Rs 232.3 crore in the year-ago period.

“Business in Q1 was deeply impacted due to the COVID-19 induced lockdown. Manufacturing and sales activities came to a standstill across the country.  During the lockdown,  we  prioritised  the health and wellbeing of our team and their families with strict SOPs and regular communications,” Garware Technical Fibres CMD Vayu Garware said. The company further focused on collection of receivables, reduction of costs and cash flow, he added.  “Towards the later part of the first quarter, manufacturing started in a phased  manner.  Domestic market activities remained on a very low scale. We could gradually pick up supplies to the international market and were thereby able to deliver a reasonable result despite the challenges,” Garware added. Shares of Garware Technical Fibres closed at Rs 1,926.30 apiece on the BSE, down 2.38 per cent over previous close.

  • READ MORE ON:
  • BSE

TRENDING

Bare-chested women lock themselves to UK parliament in climate protest

Godzilla vs. Kong: Multiple plot angles revealed, Godzilla looks like beast with violent nature

LG launches new Micro LED signage solution for commercial, public spaces

ADB and ENGIE group partner to construct 200 MW solar power plant in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Judge hears arguments in George Floyd case, as protesters chant 'Black Lives Matter' outside

All four former Minneapolis police officers charged in the death of George Floyd appeared in court on Friday, with the prosecution arguing their trials should be combined and the judge weighing a request to move the cases outside the city. ...

Himachal Pradesh HC issues bailable warrants against several state govt officials

The Himachal Pradesh High Court has issued bailable warrants against several government officials including the Principal Secretary, Irrigation and Public Health IPH. Warrants were also issued against, Engineer-In-Chief, IPH Department, Sup...

Gujarat sees highest one-day spike of 1,344 coronavirus cases

Gujarat registered its highest single-day spike of 1,344 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, said a release by the state health department on Friday evening. It took the case tally in the state to 1,10,971, the release said.16 COVID-19 ...

Half million Oregonians evacuate as death toll in West wildfires rises to 16

Around half a million people in Oregon evacuated as dozens of extreme, wind-driven wildfires scorched U.S. West Coast states on Friday, destroying thousands of homes and killing at least 16 people, state and local authorities said. In south...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020