Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi Metro: Magenta, Grey lines resume services after over 5.5 months

Services started at 7 AM as part of the second stage of the graded reopening of the Delhi Metro, which was closed on March 22 to check the spread of the novel coronavirus. Ninety-two commuters were fined Rs 200 each, while 150 were counselled for violation of norms, the officials said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-09-2020 23:26 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 23:10 IST
Delhi Metro: Magenta, Grey lines resume services after over 5.5 months
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi Metro's Magenta and Grey lines resumed operations on Friday after remaining closed for 173 days due to the COVID-19 pandemic, officials said. Services started at 7 AM as part of the second stage of the graded reopening of the Delhi Metro, which was closed on March 22 to check the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Ninety-two commuters were fined Rs 200 each, while 150 were counselled for violation of norms, the officials said. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has deployed flying squad teams across all lines to conduct random checks inside trains for any kind of violations.

"DMRC today counselled over 150 passengers and penalised 92 passengers for Rs 200 each under Section 59 of Delhi Metro O&M Act for creating nuisance when our teams tried to counsel them for not wearing masks or maintaining social distancing during their travel inside trains," it said in a statement. In the second stage, trains operated in two batches of six hours each from 7 AM to 1 PM and 4-10 PM.

Services on other lines, which had opened under the first stage from Monday to Thursday, also followed the same schedule. Yellow Line and Rapid Metro were the first ones to reopen on Monday, followed by Blue and Pink lines on Wednesday.

On Thursday, Red, Violet and Green lines were made operational. The DMRC has appealed to people to use rapid transport only if urgently needed.

With services available on most metro lines now, the total ridership recorded till 7:30 PM on Thursday was 1,28,886, according to the DMRC.

TRENDING

CBI arrests Assistant Director of BCAS for accepting bribe

JK Tyre ties up with Amazon India for doorstep deliveries

World Bank approves $130m to improve Uganda roads in refugee hosting districts

(Update: Pricing leaked) Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro official renders surface online; boasts 108MP triple camera

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Colombia minister issues apology, seeks to restore calm after deadly protests

Colombias defense minister apologized on Friday on behalf of the police for the death of a man in custody that has sparked two nights of protests in capital Bogota and satellite city Soacha, leaving 13 dead and hundreds injured. Demonstrato...

Wall St Week Ahead-Fed meeting in focus as stocks wobble and coronavirus bill stalls

Investors are shifting their focus to the Federal Reserves monetary policy meeting next week as they seek cues following a recent technology-led U.S. market sell-off.So far, few believe the past weeks volatility in stocks - which knocked th...

Sonia Gandhi removes Azad, Kharge as AICC gen secretaries; Reconstitutes CWC; Forms spl committee to assist her on party matters

In a major oganisational reshuffle, Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Friday dropped Ghulam Nabi Azad, Motilal Vora, Ambika Soni, Mallikarjun Kharge as AICC general secretaries, reconstituted the CWC and appointed P Chidambaram, Randeep Su...

Fauci disagrees with Trump on coronavirus, cites disturbing U.S. statistics

Top government infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci said on Friday he disagreed with President Donald Trumps assessment the United States has rounded the corner on the coronavirus pandemic, saying the statistics are disturbing. Fauci...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020