Left Menu
Development News Edition

Peruvian lawmakers debate Vizcarra impeachment over leaked tapes

Cisneros, also known as Richard Swing, was awarded government contracts for motivational talks worth 175,400 soles ($49,500) which are now being investigated by congress and the auditor general because of his alleged links to the presidency. Lawmakers said the recordings showed Vizcarra attempting to downplay his meetings with Cisneros.

Reuters | Lima | Updated: 11-09-2020 23:56 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 23:30 IST
Peruvian lawmakers debate Vizcarra impeachment over leaked tapes
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Peruvian President Martin Vizcarra on Friday faced a fresh challenge to his leadership after leaked audio recordings of him discussing a fraud case with staffers prompted lawmakers to call for him to be impeached.

Members of Congress heard recordings of two private conversations between Vizcarra and government officials about his meetings with Richard Cisneros, a little-known singer. Cisneros, also known as Richard Swing, was awarded government contracts for motivational talks worth 175,400 soles ($49,500) which are now being investigated by congress and the auditor general because of his alleged links to the presidency.

Lawmakers said the recordings showed Vizcarra attempting to downplay his meetings with Cisneros. On Friday, they sought congressional approval to begin impeachment proceedings against the president for "moral incapacity." The latest fracas between Vizcarra and congress, a mosaic of parties from the left and right with no overall majority, risks plunging the world's second largest copper producer further into crisis. It is already reeling from one of the worst coronavirus outbreaks on the continent and faces the worst recession in three decades.

Vizcarra took office two years ago after former President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski's resignation over allegations of corruption. Last September, he faced down a previous attempt to impeach him for incapacity. He claimed on Thursday night that the recordings had been doctored and accused congress of seeking to "destabilize democracy, to take control of the government to allow the reelection of congressmen and postponement of elections," due next year. He has already confirmed he will not run again.

Fifty-two votes from the 130-member congress are needed to approve the start of impeachment proceedings, and impeachment itself needs 87 votes to succeed. According to Peru`s El Comercio newspaper, six out of congress´ nine parties, comprising 95 votes between them, have signed the impeachment motion.

Julio Ruiz, a Peru analyst for the Brazilian bank Itaú BBA said the new turmoil risked adding to recent "market unfriendly" measures, a reference to congress passing laws allowing Peruvians to withdraw early from their pensions funds, and a separate recent bid to push out the country's economy minister. "If this continues to escalate, it could have an effect on recovery," he said.

TRENDING

CBI arrests Assistant Director of BCAS for accepting bribe

JK Tyre ties up with Amazon India for doorstep deliveries

World Bank approves $130m to improve Uganda roads in refugee hosting districts

Nigeria Government is against reopening of schools, says Education Minister Nwajiuba

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Colombia minister issues apology, seeks to restore calm after deadly protests

Colombias defense minister apologized on Friday on behalf of the police for the death of a man in custody that has sparked two nights of protests in capital Bogota and satellite city Soacha, leaving 13 dead and hundreds injured. Demonstrato...

Wall St Week Ahead-Fed meeting in focus as stocks wobble and coronavirus bill stalls

Investors are shifting their focus to the Federal Reserves monetary policy meeting next week as they seek cues following a recent technology-led U.S. market sell-off.So far, few believe the past weeks volatility in stocks - which knocked th...

Sonia Gandhi removes Azad, Kharge as AICC gen secretaries; Reconstitutes CWC; Forms spl committee to assist her on party matters

In a major oganisational reshuffle, Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Friday dropped Ghulam Nabi Azad, Motilal Vora, Ambika Soni, Mallikarjun Kharge as AICC general secretaries, reconstituted the CWC and appointed P Chidambaram, Randeep Su...

Fauci disagrees with Trump on coronavirus, cites disturbing U.S. statistics

Top government infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci said on Friday he disagreed with President Donald Trumps assessment the United States has rounded the corner on the coronavirus pandemic, saying the statistics are disturbing. Fauci...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020