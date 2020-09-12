Left Menu
Development News Edition

FAA to begin key Boeing 737 MAX training review on Monday in London

The FAA said the Joint Operations Evaluation Board for the Boeing 737 MAX will take place at London Gatwick Airport and meet for approximately nine days "to review Boeing’s proposed training for 737 MAX flight crews" and will include civil aviation authorities and airline flight crews from the United States, Canada, Brazil and the European Union. There are several other key steps to be completed that raise questions about if there will be any 737 MAX commercial flights before 2021.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 12-09-2020 02:18 IST | Created: 12-09-2020 02:17 IST
FAA to begin key Boeing 737 MAX training review on Monday in London
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A training review for the grounded Boeing 737 MAX will begin on Monday in London, the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said, in a key milestone for the plane's eventual return to service. The FAA said the Joint Operations Evaluation Board for the Boeing 737 MAX will take place at London Gatwick Airport and meet for approximately nine days "to review Boeing's proposed training for 737 MAX flight crews" and will include civil aviation authorities and airline flight crews from the United States, Canada, Brazil and the European Union.

There are several other key steps to be completed that raise questions about if there will be any 737 MAX commercial flights before 2021. Boeing did not immediately comment.

This week in Vancouver, the European Union Aviation Safety Agency conducted flight tests of the Boeing 737 MAX after Canada conducted its own tests. The best-selling plane has been grounded globally since March 2019 after two fatal crashes in five months killed 346 people.

Boeing has said it expects to win necessary approvals "in time to support resumption of deliveries during the fourth quarter." A Boeing spokesman said Friday all remaining steps are "incorporated in our estimate. Not new hurdles or comment periods we didn't expect."

After the nine-day review, the results will be incorporated into the draft FAA Flight Standardization Board report, which will be then be open for public comment. Then, FAA Administrator Steve Dickson will undergo recommended training and conduct an evaluation flight at the controls of a Boeing 737 MAX. He will share observations with FAA technical staff.

The FAA will then review Boeing's final design documentation to evaluate compliance with FAA regulations. The multi-agency technical advisory board will review the Boeing submission and issue a report prior to a final FAA determination of compliance. The FAA will then issue a notice of pending significant safety actions and publish a final directive addressing known issues for grounding and advises operators of required corrective actions before aircraft may re-enter commercial service.

Then the FAA plans to rescind the grounding order. The FAA will retain authority to issue airworthiness and export certificates for all 737 MAX airplanes manufactured since the grounding and will perform in-person, individual reviews of these aircraft.

TRENDING

CBI arrests Assistant Director of BCAS for accepting bribe

JK Tyre ties up with Amazon India for doorstep deliveries

World Bank approves $130m to improve Uganda roads in refugee hosting districts

Nigeria Government is against reopening of schools, says Education Minister Nwajiuba

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

People News Roundup: Anthony Rapp sues Kevin Spacey for sexual misconduct; Diana Rigg, who portrayed spy Emma Peel and more

Following is a summary of current people news briefs. Actor Anthony Rapp sues Kevin Spacey for sexual misconduct in 1980sOscar-winner Kevin Spacey was accused in a civil lawsuit on Wednesday of sexual assault and battery in the 1980s by act...

Yanks, Mets to wear caps honoring Sept. 11 first responders

The New York Yankees and Mets will wear first responder caps during their respective games on Friday, 19 years after the Sept. 11 attacks. The two New York baseball teams will don the caps to honor the citys police department, fire departme...

Democrat opposing QAnon backer drops out of race for U.S. Congress

The Georgia Democrat running for the U.S. Congress against a Republican businesswoman who has expressed support for the QAnon conspiracy theory on Friday said he is dropping out of the race and leaving the state for personal reasons.Kevin V...

UN council members urge halt to Myanmar-Arakan Army fighting

A majority of UN Security Council members called for an immediate halt to fighting between Myanmar government forces and the Arakan Army guerrilla force following a closed council meeting on the latest situation in the southeast Asian natio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020