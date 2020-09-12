Left Menu
Four persons killed in Karachi building fire

According to a statement by Civil Lines police, four people were killed in the accident. Eight persons were also injured in the fire. "Apparently, this looks like a short circuit." He added that the deceased had presumably died of suffocation after inhaling smoke from the fire.

PTI | Karachi | Updated: 12-09-2020 17:41 IST | Created: 12-09-2020 17:41 IST
At least four people, including two women and a minor, were killed and eight others injured after a fire erupted at a three-storey building in Pakistan's Karachi city on Saturday, according to a media report. The incident happened in Karachi's Hijrat Colony, Dawn newspaper reported.

Rescue workers and police rushed to the scene soon after the incident was reported but faced difficulty in carrying out the rescue operation due to narrow streets. However, they managed to extinguish the flames after a two hour-long operation. According to a statement by Civil Lines police, four people were killed in the accident.

Eight persons were also injured in the fire. The deceased and the injured were all shifted to Civil Hospital, the statement added. A police constable was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) after his condition deteriorated during the rescue operation due to inhaling smoke.

Deputy Commissioner South Irshad Ali Sodhar said initial investigations suggested the incident occurred due to a short circuit. "Apparently, this looks like a short circuit." He added that the deceased had presumably died of suffocation after inhaling smoke from the fire.

