Left Menu
Development News Edition

Retail inflation to come down with easing of lockdowns: CEA

As far as growth is concerned, India's economy suffered its worst slump on record in April-June, with the gross domestic product (GDP) contracting by 23.9 per cent as the coronavirus-related lockdowns weighed on the already-declining consumer demand and investment. The GDP contraction in the world's fifth-largest economy compared with 3.1 per cent growth in the preceding January-March quarter and 5.2 per cent expansion in the same period a year back.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-09-2020 11:29 IST | Created: 13-09-2020 11:16 IST
Retail inflation to come down with easing of lockdowns: CEA
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Attributing the rise in inflation to supply-side frictions, Chief Economic Adviser K V Subramanian has exuded confidence that retail inflation will come down in the days ahead with the easing of lockdowns. According to government data, retail inflation rose to 6.93 percent in July, mainly driven by rising prices of food items like vegetables, pulses, meat, and fish.

However, wholesale price-based inflation declined 0.58 percent in July, even as food items turned costlier. "If you look at inflation...it's primarily because of those supply-side frictions, but as local lockdowns are actually being reduced, these frictions should basically go down," he told PTI.

"Overall, the difference between wholesale and retail inflation is primarily due to supply-side factors which should decrease and therefore going forward even the retail inflation should ease," Subramanian said. There are fears that retail inflation would remain at an elevated level during the rest of the year limiting the scope for the RBI to further ease the benchmark interest rate.

The six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) headed by the RBI Governor has been given the mandate to maintain annual retail inflation at 4 percent until March 31, 2021, with an upper tolerance of 6 percent and a lower tolerance of 2 percent. Retail inflation so far has been in the tolerance range of MPC except for a breach in July. In June, retail inflation was 6.09 percent.

At the same time, WPI inflation in June was at (-) 1.81 percent, while for the month of May and April it was (-) 3.37 percent and (-) 1.57 percent respectively. As far as growth is concerned, India's economy suffered its worst slump on record in April-June, with the gross domestic product (GDP) contracting by 23.9 percent as the coronavirus-related lockdowns weighed on the already-declining consumer demand and investment.

The GDP contraction in the world's fifth-largest economy compared with 3.1 percent growth in the preceding January-March quarter and 5.2 percent expansion in the same period a year back. During the April-June quarter, agriculture was the lone bright spot, growing by 3.4 percent. Financial services -- the biggest component of India's dominant services sector -- shrank 5.3 percent, while trade, hotels, transport, and communication declined 47 percent.

Manufacturing shrank 39.3 percent, construction contracted 50.3 percent, mining output fell 23.3 percent, and the electricity and gas segment dropped 7 percent.

The latest print of factory output is also not encouraging as the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) contracted by 10.4 percent in July mainly due to lower output of manufacturing, mining, and power generation. This is the fifth consecutive monthly decline.

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 India launch: The wait continues...

Science News Roundup: NASA sets out to buy moon resources mined by private companies; Japan space agency delays H3 rocket flight due to technical issues and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Daddy Yankee, Universal Music in global music, film, TV partnership; K-pop group BTS revels in a milestone but misses celebrating with fans and more

Researchers study what makes memories so detailed and enduring

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Fulham boss Parker stresses need for more signings after Arsenal loss

Scott Parker believes his newly promoted Fulham need to dip into the transfer market to strengthen their squad as they look to avoid dropping straight back down to Engands second-tier. Fulham, who were promoted after winning the Championshi...

Rugby-Wallabies' Rennie says isolation protocols means no tests before Oct. 17

New Wallabies coach Dave Rennie has warned New Zealand Rugby NZR that his side would not be playing any Bledisloe Cup tests before Oct. 17 because coronavirus protocols would not allow them to prepare properly for it.New Zealander Rennie na...

Two L.A. County deputies shot in ambush, sheriff's department says

Two deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriffs Department LASD were shot in the city of Compton late on Saturday night, the L.A. county sheriffs department tweeted httpsbit.ly3iu5GPR. One male deputy and one female deputy were ambushed a...

Odisha reports 3,913 more COVID-19 cases

Odisha has reported 3,913 new COVID-19 cases, taking the count of coronavirus cases in the State to 1,50,807, said the Department of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday. Out of the total cases reported from the State, there are 34,849 activ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020