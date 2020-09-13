Siblings killed in accident on national highway in UP's Badaun

A brother-sister duo died when the motorcycle they were travelling in got hit by a speeding car on the Bareilly-Mathura national highway in Civil Lines area here, police said on Sunday. According to SHO of Civil Lines police station Sudhakar Pandey, the accident took place on Saturday when a speeding car hit the motorcycle from behind killing Sabir (27) and his sister Khushnuma (23) on the spot.

Local residents managed to catch the car driver, who who was trying to escape from the spot, the SHO said. The bodies were sent for a post-mortem, Pandey further said.