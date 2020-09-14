Left Menu
Development News Edition

Four Bay of Plenty timber industry to receive $22 million PGF investments

Rotorua-based sawmill Red Stag Wood Solutions will receive a $15 million loan to develop an engineered wood products manufacturing facility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 14-09-2020 07:22 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 07:22 IST
Four Bay of Plenty timber industry to receive $22 million PGF investments
“The loan to KLC Ltd will help the company weather the storm created by COVID-19 and provide more jobs in one of the areas most at risk,” Shane Jones said. Image Credit: Needpix

Four Bay of Plenty timber businesses will receive investments totalling nearly $22 million through the Provincial Growth Fund to boost the local economy and create jobs, Regional Economic Development Minister Shane Jones has announced.

Rotorua-based sawmill Red Stag Wood Solutions will receive a $15 million loan to develop an engineered wood products manufacturing facility.

"Red Stag is a major employer in the region and a well-respected member of the industry. This funding will enable the company to bring forward by two to three years construction of the facility which will focus on the production of cross-laminated timber.

Its products will be used in the construction of 2000 new houses, which will be invaluable for Government housing initiatives.

"This is going to provide significant employment to an area in need. It is estimated that the project will initially create 30 jobs through construction and is expected to employ 62 people when completed," Shane Jones said.

Another Rotorua-based timber manufacturing company, KLC Ltd, will receive a $3 million support package that will support around 100 jobs and create 20 new jobs in a low socioeconomic area. KLC is one of the largest employers in Kaingaroa and Murupara.

"The loan to KLC Ltd will help the company weather the storm created by COVID-19 and provide more jobs in one of the areas most at risk," Shane Jones said.

Edgecumbe-based Tunnicliffe Timber Solutions will receive $2.25 million to help the business expand, creating an additional 30 jobs over the next 18 months.

"The investment in Tunnicliffe Timber Solutions will enable the company to buy new machinery and create a new market locally for high-quality thermally modified doors and windows."

Tunnicliffe will also receive a Te Ara Mahi grant of $314,000 for an education programme to develop and upskill employees in sustainable manufacturing. Te Ara Mahi is a fund within the PGF to specifically support regional employment through the development of skills and capability.

Te Puke-based Pukepine Sawmills will receive a loan of $1.6 million to increase production. This will create an additional 15 jobs.

Pukepine is one of the largest permanent employers in Te Puke.

"The PGF loan will not only create more jobs but bring an estimated $9 million into the region each year," Shane Jones said.

"A number of sawmills have closed or gone into receivership. We are not only helping these businesses secure workers' jobs, but they will also be able to take on more employees. We need to boost the industries already supporting their communities to ensure the regions are able to weather this economic storm."

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Japan delays H3 rocket flight; graveyard of Ice Age mammoths and more

Saudi Arabia to lift some international flight restrictions on Sept 15

World News Roundup: China calls Hong Kong people arrested at sea 'separatists';Afghan forces, Taliban continue to clash even as peace talks start and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Disney CEO quizzed over Xinjiang connection; The Rolling Stones sets new record and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Homer-happy Twins hand Indians sixth straight loss

Marwin Gonzalez homered and drove in three runs, and Nelson Cruz crushed his 16th home run as the Minnesota Twins completed a three-game series sweep of the Cleveland Indians with a 7-5 victory Sunday in Minneapolis. Ryan Jeffers and Josh D...

Manuherekia catchment in Central Otago supported to clean up waterways

The Manuherekia catchment in Central Otago is the third exemplar catchment to be targeted as part of the Governments plan to clean up waterways by supporting community-led programmes. Environment Minister David Parker said the Manuherekia ...

Royals pound Pirates to complete sweep

Brad Keller pitched his first career shutout as the Kansas City Royals defeated the Pittsburgh Pirates 11-0 Sunday afternoon at Kauffman Stadium. Keller allowed just five hits and one walk as the Royals won their sixth straight. Salvador Pe...

Sheriff: Deputy on video punching Black man in Georgia fired

A sheriffs deputy in Georgia has been fired after being captured on video repeatedly punching a Black man during a traffic stop, authorities said Sunday. The deputy was being let go for excessive use of force, the Clayton County Sheriffs Of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020