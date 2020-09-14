Left Menu
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares buoyed by coronavirus vaccine hopes

Asian shares firmed on Monday on renewed hopes for a coronavirus vaccine after AstraZeneca resumed its phase-3 trial though sentiment was still cautious ahead of a big week of central bank meetings in UK, Japan and the United States.

Reuters | Updated: 14-09-2020 08:09 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 08:09 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares buoyed by coronavirus vaccine hopes

Asian shares firmed on Monday on renewed hopes for a coronavirus vaccine after AstraZeneca resumed its phase-3 trial though sentiment was still cautious ahead of a big week of central bank meetings in UK, Japan and the United States. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.7%, poised for its second straight session of gains.

Australian shares climbed 0.6% while Japan's Nikkei added 0.7%. Chinese shares started firm with the blue-chip index rising 0.6%. U.S. stock futures, the S&P 500 e-minis, jumped more than 1% after a mixed session on Wall Street last week.

Friday marked six months since the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the coronavirus a pandemic on March 11. Since then, major global economies have slipped into recession and millions have lost their jobs, prompting central banks around the world to launch unprecedented stimulus.

The policy bazooka has buoyed financial markets, with the S&P500 up 22%, 10-year Treasury yields diving 20.4 basis points and the greenback sliding 3.3%. The best performing major currency has by far been the Australian dollar , up 11.9%, thanks to sound risk appetite. "A wild ride indeed and one that is likely to continue as phase 3 vaccine results starts to roll through over the coming weeks," NAB analyst Tapas Strickland said in a note on Monday.

AstraZeneca said on the weekend it has resumed British clinical trials of its COVID-19 vaccine, one of the most advanced in development, after getting the green light from safety watchdogs. The late-stage trials of the experimental vaccine, developed with researchers from the University of Oxford, were suspended last week after an illness in a study subject in Britain, casting doubts on an early rollout.

A vaccine has long been awaited to help pull the world out of a coronavirus-induced lockdown. "The reopening of the global economy is enticing us to recommend a trade going long a basket of 14 laggard 'back to work' stocks versus a basket of 14 high-flying 'COVID-19 winners'," BCA Research wrote in a note.

"While we maintain a cyclical and secular bullish outlook on the broad market, a short-term correction due to technical and (geo) political reasons is likely on the cards," it said "A playable short-term pullback is in order."

Later this week, the U.S. Federal Reserve will hold its two-day policy meeting where it is expected to hold rates while elaborating on the already-announced shift to inflation targeting. Also, "the Fed is set to be less pre-emptive in tightening policy than in the past," NAB's Strickland noted.

The Bank of Japan and the Bank of England will announce their respective policy decisions on Thursday. Asia's focus will be on the election of Japan's new Prime Minister with a party room vote expected to begin at 0500 GMT.

Major currencies were treading water on Monday. The dollar was mostly steady against the yen at 106.11 , a long distance from its low this year of 101.2.

The euro was flat at $1.1849. The Aussie was barely changed at $0.7285 while Sterling was a tad higher at $1.2823. In commodities, U.S. crude jumped 0.7% to $37.58 a barrel. Brent crude climbed 0.5% to $40 per barrel.

Gold was firm, with spot prices at $1,949.7 per ounce.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Japan delays H3 rocket flight; graveyard of Ice Age mammoths and more

Saudi Arabia to lift some international flight restrictions on Sept 15

World News Roundup: China calls Hong Kong people arrested at sea 'separatists';Afghan forces, Taliban continue to clash even as peace talks start and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Disney CEO quizzed over Xinjiang connection; The Rolling Stones sets new record and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Basketball-Australia pushes NBL start back to January due to COVID-19

The start of Australias top basketball league has been pushed back to January due to financial concerns from the COVID-19 pandemic, organisers said on Monday. National Basketball League NBL Executive Chairman Larry Kestelman said the 202021...

IPL 13: Virat sets example by always leading from front, says De Villiers

Royal Challengers Bangalores RCB batsman AB de Villiers feels that Virat Kohli always sets the right examples by wanting to lead from the front on every single occasion. The IPL 2020 is slated to be played from September 19-November 10 in t...

LG Manoj Sinha discusses developmental issues with J-K politicians

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha held discussions with several political leaders from the Union Territory UT over developmental issues, among others, in the region. The Lt Governor met the Chairman, All Parties Sikh Coordin...

Johnny Russell lifts Sporting KC past Minnesota United, 1-0

Johnny Russell scored in the 80th minute and Sporting Kansas City beat Minnesota United 1-0 to take the Western Conference lead. Minnesota 5-4-2 listed seven players not medically cleared for the match on Sunday. Sporting Kansas City 6-3...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020