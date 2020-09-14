Left Menu
Development News Edition

S&P projects Indian economy to contract 9 pc; says COVID-19 will restrain economic activity

S&P Global Ratings on Monday slashed its growth forecast for India to (-) 9 per cent in the current fiscal, from (-) 5 per cent estimated earlier, saying that rising COVID-19 cases would keep private spending and investment lower for longer.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-09-2020 13:56 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 13:33 IST
S&P projects Indian economy to contract 9 pc; says COVID-19 will restrain economic activity
Representative image Image Credit: Piqsels

S&P Global Ratings on Monday slashed its growth forecast for India to (-) 9 percent in the current fiscal, from (-) 5 percent estimated earlier, saying that rising COVID-19 cases would keep private spending and investment lower for longer. "One factor holding back private economic activity is the continued escalation of the COVID-19," S&P Global Ratings Asia-Pacific Economist Vishrut Rana said.

Rising COVID-19 cases in India will keep private spending and investment lower for longer. S&P Global Ratings now expects the country's economy to contract by 9 percent in the current fiscal year, which ends March 31, 2021, the US-based rating agency said in a statement. S&P had earlier forecast India's economic contraction at 5 percent.

It said the 23.9 percent contraction in the April-June quarter was larger than expected. "While India eased lockdowns in June, we believe the pandemic will continue to restrain economic activity. New cases per day in India averaged nearly 90,000 in the week ending September 11, according to data from the World Health Organization.

"This is up from an average of about 70,000 per day in August. As long as the virus spread remains uncontained, consumers will be cautious in going out and spending, and firms will be under strain," S&P said. Last week, two other global rating agencies Moody's and Fitch had projected the Indian economy to contract 11.5 percent and 10.5 percent respectively in the current fiscal. However, Goldman Sachs has estimated the contraction at 14.8 percent.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Japan delays H3 rocket flight; graveyard of Ice Age mammoths and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 192,388 deaths from coronavirus; Australia's Victoria takes small step in easing virus restrictions and more

Saudi Arabia to lift some international flight restrictions on Sept 15

World News Roundup: China calls Hong Kong people arrested at sea 'separatists';Afghan forces, Taliban continue to clash even as peace talks start and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Monsoon session: Lok Sabha adjourned till tomorrow

The Lok Sabha on Monday was adjourned till 3 pm tomorrow. Earlier, Speaker Om Birla had expunged the remarks made by Trinamool Congress MP Saugata Roy on Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi...

China confirms it detained 12 Hong Kongers at sea last month

Chinese authorities have confirmed the criminal detention of 12 Hong Kongers who were allegedly attempting to travel illegally to Taiwan by boat last month, while the foreign ministry in Beijing labeled the group separatists. The 12 people,...

'Rule of six' comes in to limit gatherings in England’s COVID-19 fight

The new so-called rule of six has come into effect in England from Monday, which would give the police the power to enforce rules against gatherings larger than six members with a fine of 100 pounds. The new rule -- announced by UK Prime Mi...

AASU-AJYCP's proposed party to be named 'Asom Jatiyo Parishad'

The political outfit to be formed by Assams powerful students organisations AASU and the AJYCP will be named the Asom Jatiyo Parishad. Convenors of the Assam Advisory Committee AAC formed by the All Assam Students Union AASU and the Asom Ja...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020