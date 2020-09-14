Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sterling recovers some lost ground before key Brexit vote

The EU says it cannot trust those who break agreements and that if the bill is not effectively scrapped there will be no trade deal to cover Britain when it leaves the customs union and single market at the end of 2020. Lee Hardman, currency analyst at MUFG, said that the pound's 4% fall so far this month is due to investors pricing in Brexit risks.

Reuters | Updated: 14-09-2020 13:48 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 13:48 IST
Sterling recovers some lost ground before key Brexit vote

The pound rose against the dollar and euro on Monday, stabilising somewhat after recent falls, as investors waited for a key Brexit vote.

Sterling had its worst week in six months last week, as investors grew more pessimistic about the chances of a Brexit deal being reached before the December 2020 deadline. Britain threw Brexit talks into disarray last week by proposing legislation that would break international law by breaching parts of the Withdrawal Agreement which was signed in January.

Lawmakers are due to debate and vote on the proposed bill, called the Internal Markets Bill, today. The EU says it cannot trust those who break agreements and that if the bill is not effectively scrapped there will be no trade deal to cover Britain when it leaves the customs union and single market at the end of 2020.

Lee Hardman, currency analyst at MUFG, said that the pound's 4% fall so far this month is due to investors pricing in Brexit risks. "There is still downside risk from here if the situation continues to deteriorate," he said.

At 0746 GMT, the pound was at $1.2832, up 0.3% on the day but still close to 7-week lows. Versus the euro, it was up around 0.2%, at 92.40 pence per euro.

One-month implied volatility hit new five-month highs on Monday, indicating increased expectations of future price swings . "We expect the pressure on GBP to continue building this week as not enough risk premia is priced into the currency relative to the urgency of the situation," ING strategists wrote in a note to clients, saying they expect cable to head towards $1.25 this week.

But Goldman Sachs said that the chances of a damaging no-deal Brexit are "meaningfully lower" than the market is implying and that sterling levels are attractive for investors who are willing to look through the short-term volatility. Speculators' net bullish position on the pound got bigger in the week to September 8, weekly futures data from the Chicago Mercantile Exchange showed.

Hardman added that expectations of negative interest rates were also weighing on the pound. The Bank of England will meet on Thursday. Elsewhere, tighter restrictions on social gatherings in England came into effect on Monday, after coronavirus infections in the UK rose to around 3000 per day.

Shares in British drugmaker AstraZeneca rose after it received the go-ahead to resume clinical trials for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Japan delays H3 rocket flight; graveyard of Ice Age mammoths and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 192,388 deaths from coronavirus; Australia's Victoria takes small step in easing virus restrictions and more

Saudi Arabia to lift some international flight restrictions on Sept 15

World News Roundup: China calls Hong Kong people arrested at sea 'separatists';Afghan forces, Taliban continue to clash even as peace talks start and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Monsoon session: Lok Sabha adjourned till tomorrow

The Lok Sabha on Monday was adjourned till 3 pm tomorrow. Earlier, Speaker Om Birla had expunged the remarks made by Trinamool Congress MP Saugata Roy on Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi...

China confirms it detained 12 Hong Kongers at sea last month

Chinese authorities have confirmed the criminal detention of 12 Hong Kongers who were allegedly attempting to travel illegally to Taiwan by boat last month, while the foreign ministry in Beijing labeled the group separatists. The 12 people,...

'Rule of six' comes in to limit gatherings in England’s COVID-19 fight

The new so-called rule of six has come into effect in England from Monday, which would give the police the power to enforce rules against gatherings larger than six members with a fine of 100 pounds. The new rule -- announced by UK Prime Mi...

AASU-AJYCP's proposed party to be named 'Asom Jatiyo Parishad'

The political outfit to be formed by Assams powerful students organisations AASU and the AJYCP will be named the Asom Jatiyo Parishad. Convenors of the Assam Advisory Committee AAC formed by the All Assam Students Union AASU and the Asom Ja...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020