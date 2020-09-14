upGrad to ride high on IPL 2020 to reach out to bharat to boost online higher education

Left Menu
upGrad, India's largest online higher education company is betting big on the upcoming edition of T20 League - Indian Premier League (IPL), scheduled to commence on September 19th, 2020.

Updated: 14-09-2020 14:36 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 14:36 IST
upGrad - India's largest online higher education company. Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 14 (ANI/BusinessWire India): upGrad, India's largest online higher education company is betting big on the upcoming edition of T20 League - Indian Premier League (IPL), scheduled to commence on September 19th, 2020. In a move to accelerate the adoption of technology and online higher education, upGrad has got into a high-value deal with Star India, to run their latest ad-campaign across TV and the OTT platform Hotstar throughout the tournament. This marks upGrad's first major sports association in a bid to reach out to the 550 million plus IPL viewers and the on-boarding of India's largest higher edtech player on the Dream 11 IPL 2020.

"IPL enjoys vast viewership across the globe, not only for cricket fans but also for all members of the house, making it perhaps the largest co-viewing property in the world. It is also the most opportune occasion to reach out to individuals reminding them about the urgency to upskill and prepare themselves for the forthcoming competitive world," said Arjun Mohan, CEO - India, upGrad, while commenting on the association. "Given the revolutionary NEP, which has accorded autonomy, multi-disciplinarily, and flexibility to higher education, our strategic partnership with Star will enable us with the right platform, thereby helping us reach out to a larger set of audience residing in the remotest corners of Bharat," Arjun Mohan added.

upGrad offers online programs that range from Global MBAs to domain-specific degree and diplomas across Tech, Management and Data for seasoned and mid-senior professionals, to job-linked programs for the first-time job seekers, which are distributed across tier I, II, & III cities. Moreover, given the current volatile market, the edtech major, in a recent move, has now made online education affordable, through its easy financing options which will not only break the socio-economic barrier to enrol for premium education but will also allow individuals to embark on the journey of Lifelong Learning to remain professionally relevant, especially amid such critical times.

The brand's recently launched ad film, 'Sirf Naam Ki Nahin, Kaam Ki Degree', which has already garnered over 5.5 million views across social media & digital platforms and was trending on Twitter & YouTube will be played during the cricket matches. This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

