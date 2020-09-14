Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dabur forays into edible oil segment

Leading ayurvedic and natural health care company Dabur India on Monday forayed into the edible oil segment with the launch of its cold pressed mustard oil. "Our indigenous Dabur Cold Pressed Mustard Oil has been specially created to meet this growing consumer need," he said. The product helps manage cholesterol, invigorates digestion and also improves blood circulation, the homegrown FMCG company added..

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-09-2020 17:24 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 17:24 IST
Dabur forays into edible oil segment

Leading ayurvedic and natural health care company Dabur India on Monday forayed into the edible oil segment with the launch of its cold pressed mustard oil. Dabur Cold Pressed Mustard Oil has been launched exclusively on e-commerce platforms like Amazon and MilkBasket.

According to the company, the cold pressed technology ensures that the natural properties and health benefits of mustard are intact. "The launch of Dabur Cold Pressed Mustard Oil is another step forward in this direction and is part of our strategy to increase the width and depth of our food business in India," Dabur India CEO Mohit Malhotra said.

There has been an increase in health awareness and consumers have become more conscious of their diet, consumption of cooking oils, he added. "Our indigenous Dabur Cold Pressed Mustard Oil has been specially created to meet this growing consumer need," he said.

The product helps manage cholesterol, invigorates digestion and also improves blood circulation, the homegrown FMCG company added..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Japan delays H3 rocket flight; graveyard of Ice Age mammoths and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 192,388 deaths from coronavirus; Australia's Victoria takes small step in easing virus restrictions and more

Saudi Arabia to lift some international flight restrictions on Sept 15

World News Roundup: China calls Hong Kong people arrested at sea 'separatists';Afghan forces, Taliban continue to clash even as peace talks start and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

NLAT-2020 by NLSIU Benguluru: Plea in SC challenges Jharkhand HC order

A plea has been filed in the Supreme Court challenging the Jharkhand High Court order which had dismissed a petition seeking quashing of a notice issued by the National Law School of India University NLSIU, Benguluru, regarding holding of s...

People News Roundup: British designer Terence Conran dies at 88; Rapper T.I. in $75,000 U.S. settlement over cryptocurrency offering

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.He changed the way we live British designer Terence Conran dies at 88Terence Conran, a renowned designer and restaurateur credited with modernising British retail and decor, has died aged...

Merkel leads EU talks with China looking to ease tensions

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, top European Union officials and Chinese President Xi Jinping held talks Monday focused on trade, trying to reinvigorate slow-moving discussions on an investment agreement and building trust to tackle the th...

SMS Hospital in Jaipur to get new multi-purpose facility

A 15-storey in-patient department IPD tower and cardiac care centre will be developed at the SMS Hospital in Jaipur at a cost of approximately Rs 200 crore under the Smart City Project, Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma said on Monday....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020