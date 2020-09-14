Dabur forays into edible oil segment

Leading ayurvedic and natural health care company Dabur India on Monday forayed into the edible oil segment with the launch of its cold pressed mustard oil. Dabur Cold Pressed Mustard Oil has been launched exclusively on e-commerce platforms like Amazon and MilkBasket.

According to the company, the cold pressed technology ensures that the natural properties and health benefits of mustard are intact. "The launch of Dabur Cold Pressed Mustard Oil is another step forward in this direction and is part of our strategy to increase the width and depth of our food business in India," Dabur India CEO Mohit Malhotra said.

There has been an increase in health awareness and consumers have become more conscious of their diet, consumption of cooking oils, he added. "Our indigenous Dabur Cold Pressed Mustard Oil has been specially created to meet this growing consumer need," he said.

The product helps manage cholesterol, invigorates digestion and also improves blood circulation, the homegrown FMCG company added..