Left Menu
Development News Edition

Exporters facing huge liquidity challenges due to stoppage of MEIS benefits of over Rs 10k cr: FIEO

Seeking support from the government to execute new orders, the Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) on Monday said exporters are facing huge liquidity challenges due to the stoppage of MEIS benefits of over Rs 10,000 crore from April 1 and IGST refunds.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-09-2020 19:21 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 19:21 IST
Exporters facing huge liquidity challenges due to stoppage of MEIS benefits of over Rs 10k cr: FIEO

Seeking support from the government to execute new orders, the Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) on Monday said exporters are facing huge liquidity challenges due to the stoppage of MEIS benefits of over Rs 10,000 crore from April 1 and IGST refunds. The MEIS (merchandise export from India scheme), introduced in April 2015, will be wound up by December 31, 2020, and the government has already announced the Remission of Duty or Taxes on Export Products (RoDTEP) scheme to replace MEIS.   FIEO President S K Saraf said exporters have started receiving a lot of enquiries and orders from across the globe helping many sectors to show improved performance, which is likely to get better in next few months.  "However, exporters, particularly from MSME sector, are facing huge liquidity challenges due to the stoppage of MEIS benefits of over Rs 10,000 crore from 1.4.2020 and IGST (integrated goods and services tax) refund now," he said in a statement.  At this point of time, he said, when exporters are receiving new orders from new buyers and destinations, support needs to be given to help them to execute such orders.  "Unfortunately, many of the exporters have expressed their inability to honour such orders, in view of liquidity challenges, due to stoppage of exports benefits and refund of GST," he added.

The FIEO president urged the government to look into the issue as any let-up in export efforts, at this juncture, will cost exporters dearly. He added that all departments of the government should sit together to resolve the technical and financial issues, helping the seamless flow of liquidity to exports sector.

He also said that banks are helping eligible exporters with the emergency credit line guarantee scheme but due to hold up of GST refund and MEIS, the exporters are forced to seek additional loans from banks and such additional requirement is now subject to very high interest rates.  "Banks need to consider this pragmatically and provide a competitive interest rate to the exports sector particularly as the deposit rates have come down substantially with the reduction in key interest rate. Government needs to pay interest on the delay in refunding GST to compensate the exporters," he added. Further, Saraf urged the government to address the issue of risky exporters by providing them duty drawback and IGST benefits against a bond, if physical verification of such exporters has been established.  The government has capped export incentives under the scheme, MEIS, at Rs 2 crore per exporter on outbound shipments made during the period from September 1 to December 31, 2020.

Contracting for the fifth straight month, India's exports slipped 10.21 per cent to USD 23.64 billion in July on account of decline in the shipments of petroleum, leather and gems and jewellery items..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Japan delays H3 rocket flight; graveyard of Ice Age mammoths and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 192,388 deaths from coronavirus; Australia's Victoria takes small step in easing virus restrictions and more

Saudi Arabia to lift some international flight restrictions on Sept 15

World News Roundup: China calls Hong Kong people arrested at sea 'separatists';Afghan forces, Taliban continue to clash even as peace talks start and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

ByteDance picks Oracle as partner to try to save TikTok U.S.

Oracle Corp said on Monday it would team up with Chinas ByteDance to keep TikTok operating in the United States, beating Microsoft Corp in a deal structured as a partnership rather than an outright sale.ByteDance, TikToks Beijing-based owne...

Business briefs

Aditya Puri, who has led HDFC Bank since its foundation to being the largest private sector lender, has been conferred with the Lifetime Achievement Award by Euromoney Awards of Excellence. In an editorial, the magazine said Puris success c...

Swiss probe terrorism link to fatal stabbing of Portuguese man

Swiss federal prosecutors took charge of a homicide investigation, saying on Monday they could not exclude a terrorist motive for the fatal stabbing of a Portuguese man in the western town of Morges at the weekend. Police in Vaud canton had...

Govt introduces five bills in Rajya Sabha on first day of Monsoon session

Government on Monday introduced as many as five bills, including on reduction in the remuneration of ministers and protection of healthcare professional in epidemic, in Rajya Sabha during its first sitting of the COVID-curtailed Monsoon Ses...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020