Left Menu
Development News Edition

Retail inflation softens marginally to 6.69 pc in Aug; wholesale inflation at 5-month high

"The CPI inflation printed at a higher than expected 6.7 per cent in August 2020, and was rigid at the revised level for the previous month, with a cooling of the inflation for food and housing offset by a hardening in the prints for pan, tobacco and intoxicants, fuel and light and miscellaneous items," said Aditi Nayar, principal economist, ICRA Ltd. With continuing supply distortions amidst localised lockdowns and heavy rainfall in some regions, the retail inflation for food and beverages barely edged downwards and remained uncomfortably high, she added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-09-2020 20:48 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 20:48 IST
Retail inflation softens marginally to 6.69 pc in Aug; wholesale inflation at 5-month high

Retail inflation softened slightly to 6.69 per cent in August as price rise in some food items eased, though wholesale inflation inched up to a five-month high of 0.16 per cent on costlier manufactured goods, official data showed on Monday. The consumer price index (CPI) based retail inflation was at 6.73 per cent in July, which has been revised downwards from the earlier estimate of 6.93 per cent, as per data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO).

Food inflation reduced marginally to 9.05 per cent as against 9.27 per cent in July (also revised downwards from the earlier 9.62 per cent). Segment-wise, the rate of price rise in 'cereals and products' category came down to 5.92 per cent during the month under review from 6.96 per cent in July.

Inflation in 'meat and fish', 'milk and products' and pulses categories also slowed to 16.50 per cent, 6.15 per cent and 14.44 per cent, respectively. However, prices of eggs, fruits and vegetables accelerated at a faster pace, with inflation print at 10.11 per cent, 1 per cent and 11.41 per cent.

Retail inflation in the fuel and light category too rose to 3.10 per cent (from 2.80 per cent), showed the data. "The CPI inflation printed at a higher than expected 6.7 per cent in August 2020, and was rigid at the revised level for the previous month, with a cooling of the inflation for food and housing offset by a hardening in the prints for pan, tobacco and intoxicants, fuel and light and miscellaneous items," said Aditi Nayar, principal economist, ICRA Ltd.

With continuing supply distortions amidst localised lockdowns and heavy rainfall in some regions, the retail inflation for food and beverages barely edged downwards and remained uncomfortably high, she added. "With the CPI inflation for August 2020 sticky at a sharp 6.7 per cent, and unlikely to recede meaningfully in September 2020, a repo cut in the upcoming policy review seems to be virtually ruled out,"Nayar said.

The retail inflation, mainly taken into account by the RBI to arrive at its policy decisions, has been above the regulator's comfort level. The government has mandated the RBI to restrict the inflation at 4 per cent (+/- 2 per cent).

Rumki Majumdar, economist, Deloitte India said over the past few months, inflation has been high due to supply disruptions. However, with every phase of the economic unlock being designed to limit economic disruptions, supply-side activities are resuming gradually. This is reflected in easing of consumer prices in August.

"Going forward, we expect prices to remain unchanged or decline slightly as the oncoming festival months may generate demand but not sufficiently enough to cause inflation,"Majumdar said. Wholesale price index (WPI) based inflation rose the most in five months, climbing 0.16 per cent in August as manufactured products turned costlier.

WPI inflation had remained in the negative territory since April. Inflation in food articles during August stood at 3.84 per cent, led by vegetables and pulses at 7.03 per cent and 9.86 per cent, respectively.

In egg, meat and fish segment, it was 6.23 per cent, according to a statement by the commerce and industry ministry. The rate of price rise in potato was high at 82.93 per cent, while in onion it was (-) 34.48 per cent.

Fuel and power inflation fell slightly to 9.68 per cent in August, as against 9.84 per cent in the previous month. Manufactured products, however, witnessed hardening of inflation at 1.27 per cent in August, as against 0.51 per cent in July.

Sunil Kumar Sinha, principal economist, India Ratings and Research said despite Q1 FY21 GDP growth plummeting to (-) 23.9 per cent, RBI is unlikely to cut policy rates in the forthcoming monetary policy..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Japan delays H3 rocket flight; graveyard of Ice Age mammoths and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 192,388 deaths from coronavirus; Australia's Victoria takes small step in easing virus restrictions and more

World News Roundup: China calls Hong Kong people arrested at sea 'separatists';Afghan forces, Taliban continue to clash even as peace talks start and more

Saudi Arabia to lift some international flight restrictions on Sept 15

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Shooting down of Mi-17 chopper case: Military tribunal stays action against 2 IAF officers

An armed forces tribunal on Monday stayed disciplinary action against two officers who were held responsible for circumstances leading to the shooting down of an Mi-17 helicopter of the IAF by its own missile in Kashmirs Budgam on February ...

Cycling-Briton Yates wins Tirreno Adriatico

Britains Simon Yates claimed overall victory in the Tirreno Adriatico after holding off his rivals in the final stage time trial in San Benedetto del Tronto on Monday. The 28-year-old Mitchelton-Scott rider went into the 10km TT, the eighth...

Tata Steel announces Rs 235-cr bonus payout to employees for 2019-20

Tata Steel on Monday said it will pay Rs 235.54 crore in bonus to its employees for FY 2019-20. A Memorandum of Settlement was signed on Monday between the management of Tata Steel and Tata Workers Union TWU for the payment of the annual bo...

Irish High court freezes probe into Facebook's EU-U.S. data flows

Irelands High Court on Monday temporarily froze a probe by Facebooks lead European Union regulator that threatened to halt the U.S. social media giants transatlantic data flows, a court spokesman said.Facebook had sought a judicial review o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020