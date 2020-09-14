Left Menu
Development News Edition

Walmart to test drone delivery with Zipline in latest deal

Walmart is teaming up with a company called Zipline to launch drone delivery program early next year that will deliver health and wellness products close to the retailer's headquarters in Northwest Arkansas.

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 14-09-2020 21:18 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 20:51 IST
Walmart to test drone delivery with Zipline in latest deal
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Walmart is teaming up with a company called Zipline to launch drone delivery program early next year that will deliver health and wellness products close to the retailer's headquarters in Northwest Arkansas. Walmart, based in Bentonville, Arkansas, said Monday that it plans to eventually expand to general merchandise.

It's the second delivery drone deal for Walmart within a week. It's using drones from startup Flytrex to deliver groceries and household essentials from its Walmart stores in North Carolina. Zipline, founded in 2014, has the world's largest drone delivery network and began operating in late 2016 in Rwanda primarily focusing on-demand delivery of medical supplies. The California company has now delivered more than 200,0000 medical items to thousands of health facilities in numerous countries.

Amazon.com recently won regulatory approval to deliver packages by drone, but it's still testing the self-piloting aircraft and didn't say when they could be used to deliver goods to shoppers on a large scale. UPS and a company owned by Google have also won regulatory approval to deliver by drones.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Japan delays H3 rocket flight; graveyard of Ice Age mammoths and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 192,388 deaths from coronavirus; Australia's Victoria takes small step in easing virus restrictions and more

World News Roundup: China calls Hong Kong people arrested at sea 'separatists';Afghan forces, Taliban continue to clash even as peace talks start and more

Saudi Arabia to lift some international flight restrictions on Sept 15

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Shooting down of Mi-17 chopper case: Military tribunal stays action against 2 IAF officers

An armed forces tribunal on Monday stayed disciplinary action against two officers who were held responsible for circumstances leading to the shooting down of an Mi-17 helicopter of the IAF by its own missile in Kashmirs Budgam on February ...

Cycling-Briton Yates wins Tirreno Adriatico

Britains Simon Yates claimed overall victory in the Tirreno Adriatico after holding off his rivals in the final stage time trial in San Benedetto del Tronto on Monday. The 28-year-old Mitchelton-Scott rider went into the 10km TT, the eighth...

Tata Steel announces Rs 235-cr bonus payout to employees for 2019-20

Tata Steel on Monday said it will pay Rs 235.54 crore in bonus to its employees for FY 2019-20. A Memorandum of Settlement was signed on Monday between the management of Tata Steel and Tata Workers Union TWU for the payment of the annual bo...

Irish High court freezes probe into Facebook's EU-U.S. data flows

Irelands High Court on Monday temporarily froze a probe by Facebooks lead European Union regulator that threatened to halt the U.S. social media giants transatlantic data flows, a court spokesman said.Facebook had sought a judicial review o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020