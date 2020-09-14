NBCC Q1 net profit down 80 pc to Rs 10.28 cr

NBCC Q1 net profit down 80 pc to Rs 10.28 crPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-09-2020 22:28 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 22:28 IST
State-owned NBCC Ltd on Monday reported a 80 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit at Rs 10.28 crore for the quarter ended June
The company's net profit stood at Rs 51.46 crore in the year-ago period
Total income fell to Rs 730.10 crore in the first quarter of the fiscal from Rs 1,941.07 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, the company said in a regulatory filing.
