Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cong in RS demands active govt policy to deal with rising mental health issues

The Samajwadi Party also expressed concern over the issue of mental stress being faced by organised and unorganised workers due to joblessness in the wake of the pandemic and demanded that the government provide a monthly allowance Rs 15,000 monthly to those who lost jobs. Raising the issue during the Zero Hour in the Upper House, senior Congress leader Anand Sharma said reports indicate that one in seven persons in India is suffering from depression.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-09-2020 12:21 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 12:14 IST
Cong in RS demands active govt policy to deal with rising mental health issues
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

The Congress on Tuesday said in Rajya Sabha that there has been an exponential growth in mental health issues amid the COVID-19 crisis, and the government should come out with an active policy and allocate resources to address the problem. The Samajwadi Party also expressed concern over the issue of mental stress being faced by organised and unorganised workers due to joblessness in the wake of the pandemic and demanded that the government provide a monthly allowance Rs 15,000 monthly to those who lost jobs.

Raising the issue during the Zero Hour in the Upper House, senior Congress leader Anand Sharma said reports indicate that one in seven persons in India is suffering from depression. "The number of persons affected by mental health issues has exponentially increased after the COVID crisis especially students and children who are committing suicide across the country," he said.

This is because many children are not able to access online study, non-availability of midday meals and fear of getting affected by coronavirus, he added. In this situation, the Congress leader said efforts should be made to educate and sensitise the society about mental diseases.

He demanded that mental illness must mandatorily be put under the ambit of life insurance. This will help people see mental illness with the same lens as that of physical diseases. Sharma also said both the Centre and state governments need to evolve innovative modes to deepen penetration of services and set up helplines and counselling centres across the country. It is disturbing that suicides are happening in India every 3.30 minutes. India accounts for 15 per cent of the total number of suicides in the world. Out of 8 lakh suicides happening in the world, 1.39 lakh suicides are in India, he added. During the Zero Hour, Samajwadi Party leader Ram Gopal Yadav said many people are jobless after the COVID-19 induced lockdown and are going through stress. In the last 3-4 months in Noida alone, 44 people have committed suicide and 175 people have died, he said. He appealed to the government to provide Rs 15,000 monthly allowance to those who lost jobs due to the lockdown to ensure they do not die of hunger.

TRENDING

Two children die of food poisoning, another critical in Andhra's Kurnool dist

Hyun Bin couldn’t hide himself while returning to Korea, actor under self-quarantine

Salman Khan’s returns with ‘Bigg Boss 14’; Premiere on October 3

Thailand and World Bank hold online seminar on sustainable investments, ESG

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco adopted drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Gujarat: 2002 riots convict who jumped parole arrested

A man convicted in the 2002 post-Godhra riots case in Gujarat, who jumped parole about two months back, has been arrested by Ahmedabad Police, an official said on Tuesday. The convict, Kalubhaiya Rathod 43, was nabbed on Monday and primary ...

UN Secy-General urges global community to assist WHO's fight against COVID-19

New York US, September 15 ANISputnik United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on the global community to support the UN system, and the World Health Organisation WHO in particular, in its effort against the coronavirus pande...

European stocks flat as focus shifts to c.bank meetings, H&M surges

European stocks struggled for direction on Tuesday, with banking shares declining ahead of the U.S. and UK central bank meetings this week, while Swedens HM surged after reporting a better-than-expected profit.The pan-European STOXX 600 ind...

SC grants bail to accused under NDPS Act in "unusual times" of COVID-19

The Supreme Court has granted bail to a person in a case filed under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act in view of unusual times of the COVID-19 pandemic. A three judge bench of Justices S K Kaul, Aniruddha Bose and Krishna ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020