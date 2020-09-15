Left Menu
Development News Edition

PVR Q1 loss at Rs 226 cr as revenue nil from core movie exhibition business

Multiplex operator PVR Cinemas suffered a consolidated loss after tax of Rs 226 crore in the first quarter (April to June) of the current financial year as compared to a profit of Rs 18 crore during the corresponding period of last year.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-09-2020 12:22 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 12:22 IST
PVR Q1 loss at Rs 226 cr as revenue nil from core movie exhibition business
The multiplex operator has a network of 845 screens in 71 cities.. Image Credit: ANI

Multiplex operator PVR Cinemas suffered a consolidated loss after tax of Rs 226 crore in the first quarter (April to June) of the current financial year as compared to a profit of Rs 18 crore during the corresponding period of last year. The revenues in Q1 FY21 totalled Rs 55 crore as compared to Rs 887 crore in Q1 FY20 due to the outbreak of COVID-19 and consequent lockdown.

Consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) loss for the quarter was Rs 73 crore as against a positive EBITDA of Rs 285 crore in the same period last year. The company undertook a series of short-term and long-term measures including temporary pay cuts, workforce reductions, suspension of third party contracts, and other temporary and permanent cost structure changes to aggressively control costs as well as augment liquidity.

PVR said it successfully managed to control its monthly fixed cost at Rs 32 crore, lower than Rs 150 crore in Q1 of FY20. This resulted in the company managing its liquidity efficiently even in a challenging situation. During the quarter, PVR also successfully completed its rights issue for Rs 300 crore. The issue was subscribed 2.24x which is the highest oversubscription for a rights issue in the last 15 years.

"This truly reflects the confidence shareholders have in the company's ability to bounce back from this temporary setback," it said in a statement. PVR said it has Rs 550 crore of liquidity available including undrawn banking lines of Rs 155 crore which is sufficient to sustain its operations and meet all its obligations.

Chairman and Managing Director Ajay Bijli said COVID-19 pandemic presents an unprecedented challenge to all businesses. "With cinemas remaining closed, we shifted our attention to cost control during the quarter," he said. "Our disciplined efforts on managing costs and liquidity significantly contributed to our ability to navigate the unprecedented challenges. The government has now started taking measures to bring the economy back on track and we hope that cinemas are allowed to reopen soon." (ANI)

TRENDING

Two children die of food poisoning, another critical in Andhra's Kurnool dist

Hyun Bin couldn’t hide himself while returning to Korea, actor under self-quarantine

Salman Khan’s returns with ‘Bigg Boss 14’; Premiere on October 3

Thailand and World Bank hold online seminar on sustainable investments, ESG

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco adopted drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Call the police on parties and don't mingle, says UK interior minister

British minister Priti Patel said on Tuesday she would call the police to report anyone who flouted a new ban on gatherings of more than six people, suggesting that people who stopped for a chat on the street were breaking new coronavirus l...

Gujarat: 2002 riots convict who jumped parole arrested

A man convicted in the 2002 post-Godhra riots case in Gujarat, who jumped parole about two months back, has been arrested by Ahmedabad Police, an official said on Tuesday. The convict, Kalubhaiya Rathod 43, was nabbed on Monday and primary ...

UN Secy-General urges global community to assist WHO's fight against COVID-19

New York US, September 15 ANISputnik United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on the global community to support the UN system, and the World Health Organisation WHO in particular, in its effort against the coronavirus pande...

European stocks flat as focus shifts to c.bank meetings, H&M surges

European stocks struggled for direction on Tuesday, with banking shares declining ahead of the U.S. and UK central bank meetings this week, while Swedens HM surged after reporting a better-than-expected profit.The pan-European STOXX 600 ind...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020