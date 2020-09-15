Techmagnate rated top 20 app marketing agencies globally by MobileAppDaily

New Delhi [India] September 15 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Techmagnate, a leading digital marketing company of India, is featured on MobileAppDaily's Top 20+ App Marketing Agencies list, next to other industry leaders like SDA Media and Moburst. Given the company's dedication to delivering transformational growth to its clients and serving them to the best of its abilities, it is only natural for Techmagnate to be featured on the top 20-list of such a trusted portal.

Its vision of becoming a trusted partner for its clients and delivering transformational growth has won Techmagnate many awards and accolades. In 2020, Clutch.co, another popular online platform, rated Techmagnate amongst the Top 5 Mobile Marketing Agencies in India. MobileAppDaily, or MAD, is a leading online platform that gives insights into the mobile app world, including the latest events, the top companies in the industry, how-to guides, and app reviews.

The Daily has gained the trust of many stalwarts in the app market for its honest, user-centric reviews. Its reports of the top companies in the mobile app industry are relied upon by industry leaders and digital marketing experts across the globe. The Techmagnate team is not very surprised by the ranking. Over the last few years, it has delivered outstanding results for its clients across banking & finance, payments, travel & hospitality, gaming, news & media, entertainment, and more.

It has helped boost some of the most popular apps like My Airtel, Wynk Music, Wynk Games, Bajaj FinservExperia, HCL Music, and many more. Their mobile app marketing strategies have led to a 69 per cent increase in app downloads across its clientele according to a recently published Digital Report Card where the company has analyzed its own performance. "It's wonderful to see our hard work being recognized by one of the most trusted platforms in the app marketing world. MobileAppDaily combines user reviews and testimonials while curating its list of the top app marketing companies and seeing Techmagnate listed on an open platform likes this means that our clients truly appreciate our work," shared Sarvesh Bagla, CEO and Founder at Techmagnate, excited by the accolade.

The recognition by MobileAppDaily comes at the right time for the company as it looks to establish itself as a leader in the app marketing industry. Techmagnate has consistently ranked amongst the top search marketing companies since 2009 by various rating agencies like TopSEOs, BWDA Ratings, etc.

It has also been rated #2 Web Designing Company, #1 SEO Company, and #1 Best Digital Marketing Company in India. The clients' results and growth have stemmed from years of perseverance, commitment to digital excellence, and result-oriented implementation.