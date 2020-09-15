MTN Uganda signs partnership worth Shs 700 million with Tooro Kingdom

MTN Uganda has made a partnership worth Shs 700 million with Tooro Kingdom. This step was taken to mark the Omukama of Tooro's 25th coronation anniversary, according to a news report by The Observer.

The financial support will be extended over a period of two years and will focus on the kingdom's social, cultural, and economic programs in the areas of health, sports, and culture.

Programs to be supported include the popular Masaza football tournaments and the newly introduced inter-counties bicycle competitions.

The kingdom will also identify projects of their interest and work with MTN to scope and address the agreed needs of those communities.

This program will be executed under MTN Y'ello Hope, as corporate social investment projects. MTN has also committed to supporting the annual Empango or coronation celebrations over the period of the partnership.

Representing the chief executive officer, the MTN Uganda general manager, sales and distribution, Joseph Bogera officiated at the symbolic signing of the Memorandum of Understanding, that took place at the Karuzika in Fort Portal, during the Omukama's silver jubilee Empango celebrations.

While making his remarks, Bogera said that MTN is working with cultural institutions like the kingdom of Tooro, because they are a strong community establishment that foster shared beliefs and unity of purpose.