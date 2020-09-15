Left Menu
Development News Edition

MTN Uganda signs partnership worth Shs 700 million with Tooro Kingdom

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kampala | Updated: 15-09-2020 14:22 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 14:22 IST
MTN Uganda signs partnership worth Shs 700 million with Tooro Kingdom
File Photo Image Credit: wikipedia

MTN Uganda has made a partnership worth Shs 700 million with Tooro Kingdom. This step was taken to mark the Omukama of Tooro's 25th coronation anniversary, according to a news report by The Observer.

The financial support will be extended over a period of two years and will focus on the kingdom's social, cultural, and economic programs in the areas of health, sports, and culture.

Programs to be supported include the popular Masaza football tournaments and the newly introduced inter-counties bicycle competitions.

The kingdom will also identify projects of their interest and work with MTN to scope and address the agreed needs of those communities.

This program will be executed under MTN Y'ello Hope, as corporate social investment projects. MTN has also committed to supporting the annual Empango or coronation celebrations over the period of the partnership.

Representing the chief executive officer, the MTN Uganda general manager, sales and distribution, Joseph Bogera officiated at the symbolic signing of the Memorandum of Understanding, that took place at the Karuzika in Fort Portal, during the Omukama's silver jubilee Empango celebrations.

While making his remarks, Bogera said that MTN is working with cultural institutions like the kingdom of Tooro, because they are a strong community establishment that foster shared beliefs and unity of purpose.

TRENDING

Two children die of food poisoning, another critical in Andhra's Kurnool dist

Hyun Bin couldn’t hide himself while returning to Korea, actor under self-quarantine

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Salman Khan’s returns with ‘Bigg Boss 14’; Premiere on October 3

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco adopted drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Hong Kong to open bars, pools and theme parks after mass testing scheme

Hong Kong will reopen bars, swimming pools and theme parks from Friday as it relaxes coronavirus restrictions after the testing of nearly two million people in a programme organised by the Chinese government found 42 cases. The announcement...

Five suspects arrested for tampering with infrastructure

Five suspects have been arrested for tampering with essential infrastructure.In a statement on Tuesday, the South African Police Service SAPS said the five were arrested in two separate incidents.In the first incident, a 48-year-old man was...

SC grants interim protection from arrest to ex-Punjab DGP in 1991 murder case

The Supreme Court Tuesday granted interim protection from arrest to former Punjab SGP Sumedh Singh Saini in the 1991 case of alleged murder of a junior engineer Balwant Singh Multani. A bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan, R S Reddy and M R...

German ZEW investor sentiment rises despite Brexit, COVID-19 headwinds

Investor sentiment in Germany rose unexpectedly in September, the ZEW economic research institute said on Tuesday, signalling confidence in a recovery from the coronavirus crisis despite headwinds from stalled Brexit talks and rising new in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020