Left Menu
Development News Edition

Par passes bill to give statutory status to aviation regulators

But unless you had previous experience, which means unless you had earlier done Delhi or Mumbai, you could not participate in the process, which meant for 15 years no competitive open bidding could take place," Puri said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-09-2020 15:55 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 15:55 IST
Par passes bill to give statutory status to aviation regulators

Parliament on Tuesday passed a bill that seeks to improve India's aviation safety ratings and provide statutory status to regulatory institutions, including the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). The Aircraft (Amendment) Bill, 2020, which provides for statutory backing to the DGCA, the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) and the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), was passed by a voice vote in Rajya Sabha.

The bill that was passed in Lok Sabha on March 17 also entails to increase the fine for violations from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 1 crore. Introducing the bill, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said,"The operating thrust of the bill is to provide statutory basis to these important agencies... This is necessary as we move forward with an exponential growth in civil aviation." The amendments were necessary as tremendous growth in civil aviation has thrown many challenges such as saturated airport capacity, lack of trained manpower, limited manpower capabilities, he said, adding these are “happy challenges”. Puri said the bill seeks to insert a new definition for three regulatory bodies DGCA, BCAS and AAIB, and added that they will be provided statutory recognition.

The proposed amendments follow the 2012 and the 2015 audit by the International Civil Aviation Organisation that had indicated the need to give statutory recognition to these agencies, he said. Puri said there is a provision to raise penalty for violation from up to Rs 10 lakh to Rs 1 crore. The last revision was made in 2007 from Rs 1,000-2000 to Rs 10 lakh.

No change has been proposed in terms of imprisonment that is at two years in most cases, he said. DGCA, BCAS and AAIB were constituted under executive powers of the government.

Puri said in the existing set up, the Centre administers various aspects of civil aviation under the Aircraft Act, 1931, through these agencies. Replying during a debate, he said the government in the last three years has recruited 1,000 air traffic controllers as against requirement of 3,500 such officials. "We are very close to that number and we would have reached that number, even surpassed, if recruitment processes wouldn’t have slowed down on account of COVID pandemic," he said replying to issues raised by Congress member K C Venugopal, who had earlier opposed the bill and attacked the government on its privatisation policy and other issues like air safety.

Puri said Venugopal should look at the issue of privatisation in a historical context. The country's largest airports Delhi and Mumbai were successfully privatised in 2006 under a previous political dispensation, and proceeds from the process have resulted in getting resources to develop airport infrastructure in the country, he noted. Since the privatisation of Mumbai and Delhi airports, the Airports Authority of India has received Rs 29,000 crore, Puri said. This money has been utilised to develop airport infrastructure in other parts of the country, he said.

On the Congress' charge of allotting six airports to one group, Puri said the Delhi and Mumbai airports account for 33 per cent of air traffic and earnings. The six airports that were awarded in 2018 together account for only nine per cent of traffic and earnings, he said. "In terms of six airports being given to one entity, let me just place it in perspective. When these two airports in Delhi and Mumbai were privatised all subsequent efforts at privatisation contained a stipulation to the effect that prior experience was necessary," he said.

"So, we fell into a trap of our own making and not by this government and I don't want to make it as a political point. But unless you had previous experience, which means unless you had earlier done Delhi or Mumbai, you could not participate in the process, which meant for 15 years no competitive open bidding could take place," Puri said. On the other hand, entities from all over the world participated in the bidding for six airports in 2018, he said. Citing examples of the upcoming Jewar airport in Uttar Pradesh, he said a new entity came out as winner as the entire process has been opened up. "I am making a limited point that we are progressing from limited number of players, gaining by that experience and then opening it for global entities which was the experience in case of Jewar," the minister said.

On the Vande Bharat Mission, Puri said close to 16 lakh citizens who were stranded abroad, were flown back to India under the mission. "This is the largest, most comprehensive process of evacuation, repatriation of Indians or citizens of any country in time in the history,” he said. On Air India's privatisation, he said, "If I could help it, we would keep it, but with Rs 60,000 crore debt the choice is not between privatisation and not privatisation. Some of my colleagues should realise that the choice is between privatisation and closing down." "But we are confident that the airline in running way, doing extremely well will be given to its new owner in order for Air India and that flag to be kept flying," he said. Responding to Prasanna Acharya's (BJD) charge of dismal safety record in the civil aviation sector, Puri said he finds it astonishing that the country is being compared with some of neighbouring nations that have a shoddy record.

"We were being compared with some of the neighbouring countries who are in category 2. It gives some members great satisfaction to run ourselves down, compare us with other countries which are in category 2, while we are in category 1," he noted. The European safety agency and US regulator has placed the country in category 1, Puri said. “Let there be no doubt that this government will not compromise on issues of safety," he said.

TRENDING

Two children die of food poisoning, another critical in Andhra's Kurnool dist

Hyun Bin couldn’t hide himself while returning to Korea, actor under self-quarantine

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Salman Khan’s returns with ‘Bigg Boss 14’; Premiere on October 3

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco adopted drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Hero Electric ties up with Nagpur-based GoWash for providing scooters

Hero Electric on Tuesday said it has partnered with Nagpur-based doorstep vehicle washing service provider GoWash. Under the partnership, washing professionals of GoWash will use customised Hero Electric NYX HS500 ER electric scooters fitte...

Vardhan congratulated PM on COVID-19 fight, not state govts, health workers: TMC MP

TMC MP Derek OBrien Tuesday hit out at Health Minister Harsh Vardhan for not congratulating the state governments and health workers on their fight against coronavirus or condoling the demises of those who were at the forefront of the battl...

Amazon expands its computer science education program to over 3,000 more schools

Amazon today announced the expansion of its computer science education program to over 3,000 more schools across the United States. In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Amazon Future Engineer curriculum is available online anytime, anywher...

Germany won't take risky short-cuts on COVID-19 vaccines - minister

Germany will not take risky shortcuts when developing a vaccine against COVID-19, Research Minister Anja Karliczek said on Tuesday. Even when the world is waiting for a vaccine - we wont take risky short-cuts here, Karliczek told a news con...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020