Forevermark Presents the Tribute Collection

As trends change with the seasons, one thing remains constant, the infinite beauty and versatility of a Forevermark diamond. A statement of individuality, designed to reflect these timeless qualities, the Forevermark Tribute™ Collection delivers beautiful diamond jewellery to wear every day. Comprising 22 rings accentuated with round brilliant, pear and oval cut diamonds, set in 18k white, yellow or rose gold. Each piece can be stacked and layered, or can be worn alone, for a bold yet refined look. Modern and effortless, each ring works equally for a woman who radiates quiet confidence or one who takes a more fearless approach to style. Intended to be worn and become part of your unique style and story, the Forevermark Tribute™ Collection is the ultimate diamond jewellery collection to wear as a symbol of your many qualities and achievements.

“The modern Indian woman today is confident, independent, successful, purposeful and sociable. She is unapologetic about her achievements and loves to celebrate every milestone and success. Through the Forevermark Tribute™ Collection, we demonstrate that our diamonds aren’t just for special occasions - they can be worn every day as a celebration of yourself and your personal journey,” said Sachin Jain, Managing Director, De Beers - India. Each piece in the Forevermark Tribute™ Collection features a selection of beautiful, rare and responsibly sourced Forevermark diamonds — a symbol of women’s everlasting strength and potential. These unique pieces are the perfect addition to your collection, with the power to enhance any day, occasion or outfit.

The Forevermark Tribute™ Collection is available for sale at all authorized Forevermark jewellers across the country. For further details, please call the on 1800 210210 or visit https://www.forevermark.com/en-in/collections/tribute-collection-jewellery/

Notes to Editors: ABOUT FOREVERMARK Every Forevermark diamond undergoes a journey of rigorous selection. Our unique inscription is an assurance that every Forevermark diamond meets the exceptional standards of beauty, rarity and is responsibly sourced. FOREVERMARK DIAMONDS BEYOND the 4Cs Every Forevermark diamond is a natural, unique and a precious gift of nature. Forevermark goes beyond the standard 4Cs to select diamonds that are genuine and untreated. Forevermark diamonds are cut and polished by master craftsmen to reveal their ultimate beauty and natural brilliance.

FOREVERMARK DIAMONDS ARE RARE Less than one per cent of the world’s natural diamonds are eligible to be inscribed as Forevermark. FOREVERMARK DIAMONDS ARE RESPONSIBLY SOURCED Each Forevermark diamond is responsibly sourced and embodies our principles of integrity, striving to create opportunities for women and our dedication to protection of the natural world. The inscription is an assurance of the physical integrity of our diamonds throughout their journey, as well as the conscientious integrity with which we run our business.

FOREVERMARK INSCRIPTION & GRADING Each Forevermark diamond is inscribed with an icon and individual number as an assurance that it has met Forevermark's standards of beauty and rarity and that it is responsibly sourced. The Forevermark inscription is placed on the table facet of a Forevermark diamond. Invisible to the naked eye, the inscription is 1/5000th of a human hair and can only be seen using a special Forevermark viewer available at Authorized Forevermark Jewellers. Authorized Forevermark Jewellers are able to supply a Forevermark Diamond Grading Report to their customers providing an accurate blueprint of the qualities - cut, colour, clarity and caratage - of each Forevermark diamond. Forevermark is the diamond brand from De Beers Group and benefits from over 130 years of diamond expertise. Forevermark diamonds are carefully selected and come from sources committed to high standards; they are beautifully crafted by a select group of Diamantaires and exclusively available from select Authorised Forevermark Jewellers. For more information and to find your nearest Authorised Forevermark Jeweller go to www.forevermark.com