Forevermark presents the Tribute Collection

As trends change with the seasons, one thing remains constant, the infinite beauty and versatility of a Forevermark diamond.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 15-09-2020 16:55 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 16:55 IST
Forevermark - Tribute™ Collection. Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 15 (ANI/BusinessWire India): As trends change with the seasons, one thing remains constant, the infinite beauty and versatility of a Forevermark diamond. A statement of individuality, designed to reflect these timeless qualities, the Forevermark Tribute™ Collection delivers beautiful diamond jewellery to wear every day.

Comprising 22 rings accentuated with round brilliant, pear and oval cut diamonds, set in 18k white, yellow or rose gold. Each piece can be stacked and layered, or can be worn alone, for a bold yet refined look. Modern and effortless, each ring works equally for a woman who radiates quiet confidence or one who takes a more fearless approach to style. Intended to be worn and become part of your unique style and story, the Forevermark Tribute™ Collection is the ultimate diamond jewellery collection to wear as a symbol of your many qualities and achievements. "The modern Indian woman today is confident, independent, successful, purposeful and sociable. She is unapologetic about her achievements and loves to celebrate every milestone and success. Through the Forevermark Tribute™ Collection, we demonstrate that our diamonds aren't just for special occasions - they can be worn every day as a celebration of yourself and your personal journey," said Sachin Jain, Managing Director, De Beers - India. Each piece in the Forevermark Tribute™ Collection features a selection of beautiful, rare and responsibly sourced Forevermark diamonds -- a symbol of women's everlasting strength and potential. These unique pieces are the perfect addition to your collection, with the power to enhance any day, occasion or outfit. The Forevermark Tribute™ Collection is available for sale at all authorized Forevermark jewellers across the country. For further details, please call the on 1800 210210 or visit https://www.forevermark.com/en-in/collections/tribute-collection-jewellery/

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

