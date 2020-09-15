Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-Wall Street set to open higher ahead of two-day Fed meet

Reuters | Updated: 15-09-2020 17:54 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 17:54 IST
US STOCKS-Wall Street set to open higher ahead of two-day Fed meet

Wall Street's major indexes were set to open higher on Tuesday as upbeat data from China revived optimism around an economic rebound, while investors looked for more stimulus from the Federal Reserve as the central bank kicks off a two-day meeting. In its first policy meeting since Fed Chair Jerome Powell announced a more accommodative stance on inflation, the central bank could switch its Treasury purchases toward more long-dated debt to keep long-term yields low, some strategists said.

Expectations from the Fed have increased amid a stalemate in talks for fiscal relief and a sharp pullback in heavyweight technology stocks earlier this month that brought Wall Street's dramatic stimulus-fuelled rally to a halt. "The market is getting a tailwind from expectations the Fed will continue to keep interest rates historically low," said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA in New York.

"It makes the intrinsic value models point to very high returns for the stock market in the year ahead." U.S. stocks rebounded sharply on an active merger Monday, with signs of progress in developing a coronavirus vaccine also boosting demand for risk assets.

On Tuesday, data showed China's industrial output accelerated the most in eight months in August, while the country's retail sales grew for the first time this year, lifting Asian and European stocks. Later in the day U.S. data is likely to show industrial production slowed in August.

Among stocks, Apple Inc rose 1.8% in premarket trading ahead of a virtual product launch, where it is expected to unveil updated watches and iPads, but no iPhones. Tesla Inc jumped 4.2%, rising for the fifth day, as data from auto consultant LMC Automotive showed the electric-vehicle maker's China car registrations rose month over month in August.

At 8:03 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 162 points, or 0.58%. S&P 500 e-minis were up 23 points, or 0.68%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 121.5 points, or 1.08%. Carnival Corp dropped 2.8% after it warned of a quarterly loss of $2.9 billion, as the COVID-19 pandemic brought the cruise industry to a virtual standstill.

TRENDING

Two children die of food poisoning, another critical in Andhra's Kurnool dist

Hyun Bin couldn’t hide himself while returning to Korea, actor under self-quarantine

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Salman Khan’s returns with ‘Bigg Boss 14’; Premiere on October 3

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco adopted drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Telangana BJP leader calls Jaya Bachchan 'hypocrite' over zero hour notice, asks whom she was trying to 'protect'

Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party BJP Chief spokesperson Krishna Sagar Rao on Tuesday slammed Member of Parliament MP Jaya Bachchan for giving a zero hour notice in Rajya Sabha over an alleged conspiracy to defame the film industry and calle...

UK coronavirus study to trial vaccine delivery through inhalers

A small coronavirus clinical study has been launched in the UK this week to explore the effects of delivering vaccines directly to the bodys airways using an inhaler. Imperial College London researchers said they will assess the safety and ...

Consumer confidence up marginally in Sep: Survey

Consumer confidence index has shown a marginal uptick of 1.1 percentage points in September 2020, according to a monthly survey. The Refinitiv-Ipsos Primary Consumer Sentiment Index PCSI for India has shown upturn across all its four sub-...

Indian national returns home after serving jail term in Pakistan

An Indian national has been handed over to the Border Security Force at the Wagah border, two years after he completed his jail term on crossing into Pakistan inadvertently, officials said on Tuesday. Anil Chamaru, a resident of Madhya Prad...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020