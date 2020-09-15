Left Menu
Development News Edition

SBI Card working on giving customers facility to see credit scores in login accounts: MD & CEO

SBI Card is working on providing customers the facility to see their credit bureau scores when they log in to their credit card accounts, its MD and CEO Ashwini Kumar Tewari said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-09-2020 18:29 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 18:29 IST
SBI Card working on giving customers facility to see credit scores in login accounts: MD & CEO

SBI Card is working on providing customers the facility to see their credit bureau scores when they log in to their credit card accounts, its MD and CEO Ashwini Kumar Tewari said. Tewari, who took charge last month, used to handle State Bank of India's New York office operations, covering three branches -- New York, Chicago and Los Angeles.

"In terms of what I would do (here), what experience I have from the US, there are two three things which I can bring from the US. But we (SBI) did not have credit card as a product there. So therefore from a credit card perspective, which is only as a user in the US that I can try and bring some of the things. "One thing is that the provision of credit bureau score into the account of the credit card holders. When the card holder logs into his account, he should be able to see the credit score. That is very, very common in the US, at no extra charge," Tewari told PTI.

"So I have already discussed this with the team, they said it is doable but we are still working with the modalities. That helps in terms of card holders knowing at all times how the credit bureau score is trending. So that is one customer friendly initiative I think we can very quickly implement," he added. The second thing in the US is the co-branded space where card companies and banks tie-up for a scheme sold and largely run by a retailer, he said.

"So that is also one of the things I think we should be working towards...," he said. In the US, if someone is making a purchase at a retailer and does not have a card, they will ask him to get one, Tewari said. If the person agrees, they will simply ask for his social security number and then issue a card, if the credit score is fine, within 5-10 minutes.

The card may come later, but the number is known and the person can get the benefit of the purchase there and then. "I think we should be working towards this for getting an extra card at the point of sale at the retailer," Tewari said. SBI Cards and Payment Services (SBI Card) is already present in the co-branded space, with 14 such tie-ups, but wants to leverage it further, he said.

On the other hand, the payment infrastructure in India is far ahead of the US, Tewari said. Whereas the US has only recently come up with instant payment transfer services, India has services such as the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) for a fairly good time now. Tewari said SBI Card is a great franchise to work with, which has been at the forefront of technology.

"So far we are not on UPI, we are tying-up with Google Pay and few other players whereby we will be a partner in this space. But I think for a real value proposition in the UPI space, we have to find a proper business model. So that's another area I think we need to go quickly and see how we can create value to our customers," he said. Clearly the main traction of credit card is the interest-free period and the provision to get credit very easily at the point of sale, alongside the loyalty programmes, he emphasised.

"So these have to be married with the UPI convenience of ease and how apps like Google Pay give a very seamless experience to the customers. That's another thing I think we will go (ahead with)," said the official. The company is also devising a sustainability policy and an ESG (environmental, social, and governance) framework. "For our company, it is there in bits and pieces only but not really as a proper programme. Some of our investors gave us this feedback that we need to do this, so we are working on that and we will do that," Tewari said.

Besides, he said the company needs to manage its risk extremely well. "In terms of the way we manage our risk, we have a very sophisticated risk management because we are ultimately taking more risk than the banks. The credits are unsecured, we do not have access to the accounts of the customers, so we need to be more sophisticated.

"We are there, but we can do little more to become more robust, especially in these times when the risk is higher, people have some uncertainty about income. So we need to be able to assess better. There are two, three more risk areas which are immediate priorities which we will look forward in the next three-four months," Tewari added..

TRENDING

Two children die of food poisoning, another critical in Andhra's Kurnool dist

Hyun Bin couldn’t hide himself while returning to Korea, actor under self-quarantine

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Salman Khan’s returns with ‘Bigg Boss 14’; Premiere on October 3

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco adopted drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Lok Sabha passes bill to cut salaries of MPs by 30 per cent

Lok Sabha on Tuesday passed a bill to reduce for one year the salaries of MPs by 30 per cent to meet the exigencies arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Salary, Allowances and Pension of Members of Parliament Amendment Bill, 2020 was i...

'Mockery of Hindus': RSS on allowance for Brahmin priests in Bengal

The RSS on Tuesday criticised Chief Minister Mamata Banerjees announcement of monthly financial assistance of Rs 1,000 and free housing for over 8,000 Brahmin priests in the state, terming it a mockery and alleged that the existence of Beng...

Telangana BJP leader calls Jaya Bachchan 'hypocrite' over zero hour notice, asks whom she was trying to 'protect'

Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party BJP Chief spokesperson Krishna Sagar Rao on Tuesday slammed Member of Parliament MP Jaya Bachchan for giving a zero hour notice in Rajya Sabha over an alleged conspiracy to defame the film industry and calle...

UK coronavirus study to trial vaccine delivery through inhalers

A small coronavirus clinical study has been launched in the UK this week to explore the effects of delivering vaccines directly to the bodys airways using an inhaler. Imperial College London researchers said they will assess the safety and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020