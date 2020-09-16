Left Menu
Development News Edition

Japan exports fall 15 per cent in August as pandemic pummels trade

That compared with a 152.2 billion yen deficit a year earlier. Trade in most categories of products declined in August, with exports of transport equipment such as vehicles falling 23 per cent.

PTI | Mito | Updated: 16-09-2020 10:21 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 10:11 IST
Japan exports fall 15 per cent in August as pandemic pummels trade
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Japan's trade surplus widened in August as the pandemic pummeled a wide array of industries and sapped consumer demand. The 15 percent drop in exports from a year earlier was outpaced by a more than 20% decline in imports, according to preliminary data from the Finance Ministry released Wednesday.

In one rare bright spot, exports to China rose 5 percent. But both exports and imports with the US fell more than 20 percent, helping reduce the politically sensitive trade surplus by 20 percent to 373 billion yen (USD 3.5 billion). Many Japanese manufacturers provide chemicals, equipment, and components for products assembled in China. Robust exports have helped drive growth in recent years but suffered as China's economy slowed and the pandemic took hold.

The pace of the decline in exports has been lessening as pandemic-related shutdowns in China, the US and Europe eased. Exports fell 28 percent year-on-year in May, 26 percent in June, and 19 percent in July. Exports in August totaled 5.23 trillion yen (USD 49 billion), outpacing 4.98 trillion yen in imports (USD 47 billion), leaving a surplus of 248 billion yen (USD 2.4 billion). That compared with a 152.2 billion yen deficit a year earlier.

Trade-in most categories of products declined in August, with exports of transport equipment such as vehicles falling 23 percent. Exports of computers and phones rose, however, reflecting strong demand as many companies and schools adjust to remote work. Weakness in exports to Southeast Asia took a toll, falling nearly 24 percent, as trade and travel have languished amid strict quarantine restrictions.

Helping to boost the trade surplus, imports of oil, gas, and other fuels plunged 45 percent, partly thanks to lower prices for many commodities. Overall, imports have been falling for 16 straight months, in part due to lower prices for oil and other goods resource-scarce Japan must source overseas. Despite the latest weak data, surveys of manufacturers show new export orders are recovering, said Tom Learmouth of Capital Economics.

"But while goods exports will continue to recover as activity picks up in Japan's trading partners, exports of goods and services may not reach pre-virus levels until early-2022," he said in a report.

TRENDING

Siti Networks reports Q1 net loss of Rs 45.81 crore

Alleged Mi Band 5 retail box images leaked online; reveals India pricing

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Starved of wifi, Indonesians trade plastic trash to study online

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

BJD MP demands land for Odisha Cultural Centre and Library in Delhi

A Biju Janata Dal BJD MP has demanded allotment of suitable land in Delhi for setting up of Odisha Cultural Centre and Library. Sasmit Patra said setting up of Odisha Cultural Centre and Library would add to the richness and diversity of th...

D-backs blow big lead before edging Angels

Kole Calhoun hit two home runs against his former team, and David Peralta added a game-winning blast in the eighth inning as the Arizona Diamondbacks opened a big early lead before squeezing out a 9-8 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on ...

Apple rolls out virtual fitness service, subscription bundle, catering to pandemic work-from-home

Apple Inc rolled out a new virtual fitness service and a bundle of all its subscriptions, Apple One, focusing a holiday-season product launch on services that are the backbone of Apples growth strategy and that cater to customers working at...

Walls used to teach maths to poor students in Maha villages

Amid the COVID-19 crisis when poor students are unable to take up online classes, the zilla parishad here in Maharashtra has started an innovative way of imparting education to them by painting walls on streets and public places with mathem...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020