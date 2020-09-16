Left Menu
Development News Edition

L&T Technology Services, Exponential-e partner to jointly offer 'New Normal' workplace transformation solutions

Exponential-e, a UK-based leading & innovative CSP of enterprise connectivity & unified communications services, today entered into a strategic partnership with L&T Technology Services Limited, a leading global pure-play engineering services company, to jointly offer workplace transformation solutions to customers working in the post-COVID environment.

ANI | London | Updated: 16-09-2020 12:36 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 12:36 IST
L&T Technology Services, Exponential-e partner to jointly offer 'New Normal' workplace transformation solutions
L&T Technology Services Limited. Image Credit: ANI

London [UK]/Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] September 16 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Exponential-e, a UK-based leading & innovative CSP of enterprise connectivity & unified communications services, today entered into a strategic partnership with L&T Technology Services Limited, a leading global pure-play engineering services company, to jointly offer workplace transformation solutions to customers working in the post-COVID environment. In the "new normal" brought on by the pandemic, enterprises are ramping up operations in phases and planning to bring back their workforce, with their health and safety being the top priority. During these times, the need of the hour for companies is to retrofit the workplace with safety solutions on a fully digital foundation that can scale to intelligent buildings/campuses, smart facilities, and offices.

According to the partnership, LTTS will offer its latest solution i-BEMSTM Shield, built on the company's award-winning i-BEMSTM framework, and anchored on Exponential-e's next-gen composite SDN carrier-grade network & cloud infrastructure. The combination of these solutions will accelerate the digital transformation of the workplace, across industries through digital technologies and platforms. LTTS' Intelligent Building Experience Management System, i-BEMSTM is a modular 'system-of-systems' platform that unifies all campus operations under one system and focuses on creating digital experiences and building optimization.

To build future-facing workplaces, i-BEMSTM is deploying Shield, a module within the solution that automates and develops smart systems and provides real-time insights to diagnose inefficiencies for quick decision making. i-BEMSTM Shield's advanced digital interface redefines contactless interaction and surveillance by enabling temperature detection, face detection and tracking, air quality management, occupancy management, and energy management. Exponential-e, a leader in delivering fast, low latency connectivity, flexible, and resilient Cloud solutions and world-class IT services, will provide the platform for i-BEMSTM Shield to scale new heights of safety at the workspace.

The company's 'Software Defined-Digital Platform', anchored on world-class SD-WAN hosting the LTTS full-stack digital innovation applications has the potential to spawn an ecosystem powered by digital VAS; drones-as-a service, connected cars, video-analytics as a service, AR/VR, gaming, smart cities & intelligent buildings are high in impact & value. Every industry is transforming itself through mobility & digital technologies. The LTTS-Exponential-e partnership accelerates the transformation by enabling a platform-based business federated in structure for companies across industries to collaborate and co-create new markets and revenue-generating services.

"The need for businesses in the post-COVID environment is set for a dramatic change. While green quotient and sustainability-focused areas earlier for adopting smart building frameworks for campuses, enterprises now are faced with the urgent need of ensuring a safe and secure workplace environment for their workforces. With increasing customer engagement devices being used to help the modern-day work environment, we provide a software-defined network where functions can be deployed seamlessly. We are pleased to partner with an engineering services leader like LTTS and are confident that together, we will co-develop a value proposition that aligns with the present-day needs of businesses in this 'new normal' world," said Lee Wade, Founder & CEO, Exponential-e. "Worldwide the most evident trend to emerge as a fallout of COVID-19 are the disruptive innovations driven by new-age digital technologies. The role of ER&D services in shaping such cutting-edge innovative solutions will only grow. Our strategic partnership with Exponential-e is one such initiative that promises to redefine the smart building ecosystem and we are glad to be the pioneers on this front along with Exponential. This tie-up will lay the foundation for multiple industry-leading initiatives on smart and secure workspaces and campuses in the near future," said Gaurav Gupta, Chief Business Officer, Europe, at L&T Technology Services.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

TRENDING

Alleged Mi Band 5 retail box images leaked online; reveals India pricing

Siti Networks reports Q1 net loss of Rs 45.81 crore

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Starved of wifi, Indonesians trade plastic trash to study online

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Govt prepares draft rules to protect electricity consumers' rights

The power ministry has prepared draft rules providing for rights of electricity consumers for the first time, an official statement said on Wednesday. Union Power Ministry in a historic pro-consumer move drafts Electricity Rights of Consume...

No infiltration along Sino-Indian border in last 6 months: Govt tells RS

The government on Wednesday said there has been no infiltration along the Sino-Indian border in the last six months, while 47 infiltration bids have been reported along the Indo-Pak border during the period. The Union Home Ministry also inf...

Why It's Okay to Not Be Okay Season 2 renewal is likely to take additional time

Ever since Its Okay to Not Be Okay Season 1 dropped its finale on August 9, fans started demanding for Season 2. The series starring Kim Soo-hyun and Seo Ye-ji made a remarkable success in South Korea and other countries.Is Its Okay to Not ...

Rugby-Lock De Jager adds to South Africa's injury woes

South Africa have been dealt a second major injury blow in as many days after lock Lood de Jager was ruled out for up to six months with a reoccurrence of the shoulder injury that forced him out of last years Rugby World Cup final. De Jager...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020