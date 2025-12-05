Left Menu

Khaleda Zia's Medical Transfer to London Delayed

The scheduled departure of former Bangladesh PM Khaleda Zia to London for advanced medical treatment has been delayed due to an air ambulance issue. The 80-year-old is critically ill and was to be flown for treatment. A new departure is planned for Sunday, pending her health condition.

Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Khaleda Zia's planned medical transfer to London for continued care has been postponed until Sunday. The delay occurred because an air ambulance, provided by Qatar, failed to reach Dhaka as expected, according to a senior party official.

The 80-year-old politician, who was admitted to a hospital on November 23, faced an initial departure scheduled for late Thursday night or early Friday morning. BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir disclosed that technical issues with the aircraft prevented its timely arrival.

A replacement air ambulance is anticipated on Saturday, and if doctors permit her travel, Zia will head to London on Sunday. Meanwhile, her daughter-in-law, Zubaida Rahman, arrived in Dhaka to accompany her. Supporters across Bangladesh held prayers for her recovery amid these developments.

