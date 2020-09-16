Left Menu
Development News Edition

Energy Transitions Commission: Global energy, industry and financial leaders outline next decade priorities for a net-zero-carbon economy

A coalition of 40 leaders from global energy producers, energy-intensive industries, financial institutions and environmental advocates - including ArcelorMittal, Bank of America, BP, Development Research Center of the State Council of China, EBRD, HSBC, Iberdrola, Orsted, Shell, Sinopec Capital, Tata Group, Volvo and the World Resources Institute among others - argues in this report that the world can and must achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by mid-century and that 'zero must mean zero' with no permanent reliance on negative emissions to balance continued energy and industrial emissions. It also lays out steps needed in the next decade to achieve that objective.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-09-2020 15:34 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 15:34 IST
Energy Transitions Commission: Global energy, industry and financial leaders outline next decade priorities for a net-zero-carbon economy
Energy Transitions Commission. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], September 16 (ANI/PRNewswire): A coalition of 40 leaders from global energy producers, energy-intensive industries, financial institutions and environmental advocates - including ArcelorMittal, Bank of America, BP, Development Research Center of the State Council of China, EBRD, HSBC, Iberdrola, Orsted, Shell, Sinopec Capital, Tata Group, Volvo and the World Resources Institute among others - argues in this report that the world can and must achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by mid-century and that 'zero must mean zero' with no permanent reliance on negative emissions to balance continued energy and industrial emissions. It also lays out steps needed in the next decade to achieve that objective. In its new report Making Mission Possible - Delivering A Net-Zero Economy, the Energy Transitions Commission (ETC) shows that clean electrification must be the primary route to decarbonisation: it highlights that dramatic falls in cost of renewable energy make this easily affordable and argues that all growth in electricity supply should now come from zero-carbon sources with no need to build any new coal-fired power capacity to support economic growth and rising living standards.

The report demonstrates that it is technically and economically possible to have a carbon-free economy by around mid-century at a total cost of less than 0.5 per cent of global GDP by taking three overarching steps: * Using less energy while improving living standards in developing economies, by achieving dramatic improvements in energy efficiency and shifting to a circular economy;

* Scaling up clean energy provision by building massive generation capacities of cheap clean power, at a pace five to six times higher than today, as well as expanding other zero-carbon energy sources such as hydrogen; * Using clean energy across all sectors of the economy by electrifying many applications in buildings, transport and industry, and deploying new technologies and processes using hydrogen, sustainable biomass or carbon capture in sectors that cannot be electrified, like heavy industry or long-distance shipping and aviation.

India has adequate renewable energy resources to support a zero-carbon power system delivering 6,000 TWh or more in 2050 at close to no cost to electricity consumers, living standards or economic growth, thanks to the increasing competitiveness of India's solar and wind energy. Detailed analysis by ETC India shows that wind and solar generation could increase to ~32 per cent of India's power generation by 2030 with total low/zero carbon increasing to 47 per cent of the total. Moreover, the total system cost, allowing for necessary storage and flexibility resources, will be no higher than if new coal capacity were installed instead. Consequently, India can deliver rapid increases in electricity supply to support rising prosperity at a competitive total system cost, without building any more coal plants beyond those currently under construction.

The signatories acknowledge that this report is published in 'an unprecedented context'. They argue that the COVID-19 pandemic has demonstrated the unpreparedness of the global economy to systemic risks and that the massive public spending now being dedicated to stimulating economic recovery constitutes a unique opportunity to invest in a more resilient economy. The ETC estimates that additional investments required to achieve those goals will be in the order of USD 1 trillion to USD 2 trillion per year, equivalent to 1 per cent to 1.5 per cent of global GDP. This represents only a small increase of global investments which currently amount to about a quarter of global GDP, and would contribute to global economic growth.

"There is no doubt that it is technically and economically possible to reach the zero-carbon economy which we need by 2050; and zero must mean zero, not a plan which relies on the permanent and large-scale use of "offsets" to balance continued GHG emissions. But action in the next decade is crucial - otherwise it will be too late," ETC Co-Chair Adair Turner said. "In India as in many countries, climate change is already impacting people and disrupting the economy. Governments from developed and developing countries will find in this blueprint practical recommendations on how to enhance their national strategies and ramp-up their commitments as part of the Paris agreement," added Fellow ETC Co-Chair Ajay Mathur.

The report outlines 3 critical priorities for the 2020s and practical actions that nations and non-state parties can commit to in the run up to the COP26 United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change in November 2021 to put mid-century objectives within reach. 1. Speed up the deployment of proven zero-carbon solutions - governments, investors and corporates need to work hand-in- hand to build up massive capacities of zero-carbon power generation to enable the clean electrification of the economy

2. Create the right policy and investment environment - by removing fossil fuel subsidies, increasing carbon prices and combining them with border carbon adjustments in the absence of an internationally-agreed carbon price, putting in place regulations - like fuel mandates or lifecycle emissions standards for manufactured products - that create additional incentives for decarbonisation where price signals are insufficient, and working with financial institutions to channel investment not only to green activities but also to energy-intensive industries making their transition. 3. Bring the next wave of zero-carbon technologies for harder-to-abate sectors to market - so they can be deployed in the 2030s and 2040s, by focusing public and private R&D on - critical technologies (like hydrogen, sustainable fuels or carbon capture), creating demand for new green products and services (through "green buyers' clubs, public procurement, and product regulations), and financing the first commercial-scale pilots through smart use of de-risking public funds alongside private capital.

The ETC's blueprint is intended to allow all developed economies to reach net-zero emissions by 2050 at the latest, including China which has the resources and technology leadership to become a rich developed zero-carbon economy by 2050. All developing nations would be able to reach net-zero emissions by 2060 at the latest, but require development finance to de-risk and attract private green investment. The report integrates findings from ETC's landmark 2018 Mission Possible report and subsequent region-specific studies with updated analysis to reflect the latest trends in the readiness and cost of key emission-reducing technologies.

To read the full report, visit the ETC website www.energy-transitions.org ETC Commissioners:

Marco Alvera, Chief Executive Officer - SNAM Thomas Thune Anderson, Chairman of the Board - Orsted

Brian Aranha, Executive Vice-President: Head of strategy, CTO, R&D, CCM, Global Automotive, Communications and Corporate Responsibility - ArcelorMittal Lord Gregory Barker, Executive Chairman - EN+

Pierre-Andre de Chalendar, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer - Saint Gobain Marisa Drew, Chief Sustainability Officer & Global Head Sustainability Strategy, Advisory and Finance - Credit Suisse

Dominic Emery, Chief of Staff - BP Stephen Fitzpatrick, Founder - Ovo Energy

Will Gardiner, Chief Executive Officer - DRAX John Holland-Kaye, Chief Executive Officer - Heathrow Airport

Chad Holliday, Chairman - Royal Dutch Shell Timothy Jarratt, Chief of Staff - National Grid

Hubert Keller, Managing Partner - Lombard Odier Zoe Knight, Managing Director and Group Head of the HSBC Centre of Sustainable Finance - HSBC

Jules Kortenhorst, Chief Executive Officer - Rocky Mountain Institute Mark Laabs, Managing Director - Modern Energy

Richard Lancaster, Chief Executive Officer - CLP Li Zheng, Executive Vice President - Institute of Climate Change and Sustainable Development, Tsinghua University

Martin Lindqvist, Chief Executive Officer - SSAB Auke Lont, Chief Executive Officer and President - Statnett

Johan Lunden, SVP Head of Project and Product Strategy Office - Volvo Dr Ajay Mathur, Director General - The Energy and Resources Institute; Co-Chair - Energy Transitions Commission

Dr Maria Mendiluce, Chief Executive Officer - We Mean Business Jon Moore, Chief Executive Officer - BloombergNEF

Julian Mylchreest, Managing Director, Global Co-Head of Natural Resources (Energy, Power & Mining) - Bank of America Damilola Ogunbiyi, Chief Executive Officer - Sustainable Energy For All

Nandita Parshad, Managing Director, Sustainable Infrastructure Group - EBRD Andreas Regnell, Senior Vice President Strategic Development - Vattenfall

Carlos Salle, Senior Vice President of Energy Policies and Climate Change - Iberdrola Ian Simm, Founder and Chief Executive Officer - Impax

Mahendra Singhi, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer - Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Limited Dr Andrew Steer, President and Chief Executive Officer - World Resources Institute

Lord Nicholas Stern, IG Patel Professor of Economics and Government - Grantham Institute - LSE Dr Gunther Thallinger, Member of the Board of Management - Allianz

Simon Thompson, Chairman - Rio Tinto Dr Robert Trezona, Head of Cleantech - IP Group

Jean-Pascal Tricoire, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer - Schneider Electric Laurence Tubiana, Chief Executive Officer - European Climate Foundation

Lord Adair Turner, Co-Chair - Energy Transitions Commission Huang Wensheng, Chairman of the Board - Sinopec Capital

Senator Timothy E. Wirth, President Emeritus - United Nations Foundation Zhang Lei, Chief Executive Officer - Envision Group

Dr Zhao Changwen, Director General Industrial Economy - Development Research Center of the State Council Cathy Zoi, President - EVgo

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

TRENDING

Alleged Mi Band 5 retail box images leaked online; reveals India pricing

Siti Networks reports Q1 net loss of Rs 45.81 crore

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Starved of wifi, Indonesians trade plastic trash to study online

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: TMC questions Centre's strategy, says govt needs humility to work together with states

Accusing the Centre of not consulting experts to draw a strategy to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, TMC MP Derek O Brien on Wednesday said in Rajya Sabha that the Union government needs humility to work with states to move forward. Partici...

Over 600 civil rights bodies release charter of demands for protection of marginalised sections

Preventing discrimination against the disabled people and LGBTQ community members and penalising gender, caste as well as religion-based violence were among the charter of demands released by over 600 civil rights bodies for protection of m...

3,005 cases registered, 3,974 arrested under UAPA from 2016-18

A total of 3,005 cases were registered in the country under anti-terror law UAPA in 2016, 2017 and 2018 and altogether 3,974 people were arrested in this connection, Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said in the Rajya Sabha on...

13 Bangladeshis held in Bengal for trying to cross international border illegally: BSF

Thirteen Bangladeshi nationals, including five women and three children, were apprehended from West Bengals North 24 Parganas district, while trying to cross over to the neighbouring country illegally, a BSF spokesperson said on Wednesday. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020