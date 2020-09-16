Left Menu
GCC has imposed anti-dumping duty on Indian ceramic tiles: Goyal

"Yes. Gulf Cooperation Council has imposed anti-dumping duty on import of ceramic tiles from India with effect from 06.06.2020," he said. In a separate reply, the minister said Rs 1,322.05 crore was released to SIDBI till September 9 under Fund of Funds (FFS) for startups.

The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) has imposed anti-dumping duty on imports of ceramic tiles from India with effect from June 6 this year, Parliament was informed on Wednesday. This issue has been continuously raised with the governments of member countries of GCC at various levels, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha. As per information received from the Indian ceramic industry, out of six GCC countries, Kuwait, Qatar, and Oman have not yet started collecting anti-dumping duty, he said. "Yes. Gulf Cooperation Council has imposed anti-dumping duty on import of ceramic tiles from India with effect from 06.06.2020," he said.

In a separate reply, the minister said Rs 1,322.05 crore was released to SIDBI till September 9 under Fund of Funds (FFS) for startups. Out of the amount, "Rs 500 crore was released in 2015-16; Rs 100 crore was released in 2016-17; Rs 431.30 crore in 2019-20 and Rs 290.75 crore was released in 2020-21," he said. He added that Rs 1,054.97 crore was provisioned under FFS for BE (Budget Estimate) 2020-21. Replying to another question, he said India has received FDI worth USD 358.30 billion which is 53 per cent of the FDI reported in the last 20 years (USD 681.87 billion).

In a separate reply, the minister said India has recorded trade deficit during April-June this fiscal, with countries including China, Iraq, Japan, Australia, Germany, Russia, Kuwait, Mexico, Angola, Taiwan, Ghana, Jordon, and Gabon..

