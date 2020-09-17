Left Menu
Lockdown: J-K admin facilitated return of 4.49 lakh stranded residents

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has brought back 4.49 lakh residents of the Union territory stranded in other parts of the country amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown, official data showed.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 17-09-2020 00:17 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 00:01 IST
Lockdown: J-K admin facilitated return of 4.49 lakh stranded residents
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has brought back 4.49 lakh residents of the Union territory stranded in other parts of the country amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown, official data showed. According to it, the administration has received a total of 147 special trains at Jammu and Udhampur railway stations from different states and Union Territories. As many as 4,49,806 Jammu and Kashmir residents, who were stranded in other parts of India, have been brought back home amid strict observance of all necessary guidelines and standard operating procedures, the data showed.

So far, 1,31,487 passengers have arrived on trains while 3,18,319 people from other states and UTs have been evacuated in buses, the administration said. As many as 126 trains have reached Jammu so far with a total of 115,791 stranded passengers, while 15,696 passengers have reached Udhampur in 21 special trains up till now.

Lockdown: J-K admin facilitated return of 4.49 lakh stranded residents

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has brought back 4.49 lakh residents of the Union territory stranded in other parts of the country amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown, official data showed.

