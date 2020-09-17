Impact investing firm Aavishkar Capital on Thursday said it is the first investment advisor to obtain a Sebi license to operate from the GIFT IFSC. “Our intention is to further strengthen our global fund management platform and a presence within IFSC will help us achieve that by allowing us to service our offshore clients,” group chairman Vineet Rai said.

* * * * * * HDFC starts video KYC facility *Largest private sector lender HDFC Bank on Thursday announced that it has started a video KYC facility, allowing prospective customers to open full benefit accounts remotely. The bank said the Video KYC (know your customer) facility has been deployed for savings and corporate salary accounts and personal loans as of now, as per an official statement.

* * * * * * Businesses in Thane lost Rs 2,000 crore, says TAM *Businesses in Thane have lost Rs 2,000 crore due to the lockdowns and restrictions during the pandemic, a local trade body has alleged. The Thane Vyaparodyog Mahasangh (TAM) has said it will be making representations to the government regarding its members' grievances and seek relief, as per a statement.

* * * * * * Standard Chartered announces online service solution *Foreign lender Standard Chartered Bank on Thursday announced an online remittance service solution for both outward and inward remittances. Resident Indians, expats working in India and non-resident Indians (NRI) or persons of Indian Origin (PIO) can send funds overseas from India using the facility, an official statement said.